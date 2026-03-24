Kristi Noem Highlights Her Achievements in DHS Farewell Note Amid Online Criticism

Kristi Noem, who was fired as DHS Secretary, shared a parting note on her social media handle right after Markwayne Mullin was sworn in on Tuesday. Noem, who served in the role for nearly 13 months, bragged about her achievements on X (formerly Twitter). However, netizens were quick to remind her that she was actually fired.

First, a look at Kristi Noem’s DHS farewell note. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the 8th Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security,” Noem wrote. She will now be taking charge as Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas.

Thanking Donald Trump, Noem wrote, “I want to thank President Trump for entrusting me to lead the department leading the fight to Make America Safe Again.”

It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the 8th Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. I want to thank President Trump for entrusting me to lead the department leading the fight to Make America Safe Again. In one year, the patriots at DHS delivered the MOST… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) March 24, 2026

Kristi Noem went on to list her achievements in the X entry, an excerpt from which read, “In one year, the patriots at DHS delivered the MOST secure border in American history, 3 million illegal aliens have left the U.S., located 145,000 unaccompanied children, delivered disaster relief at a 100% faster rate, ushered in the golden age of travel, saved the American taxpayer $13 billion, and revitalized the U.S. Coast Guard.”

She signed off the post with these words, “As Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas, I will build on the years of national security expertise I forged during my time as Secretary of Homeland Security, Governor of South Dakota, and Congresswoman on the House Armed Services Committee.”

The Internet was quick to remind Kristi Noem that she was fired. Some netizens took it upon themselves to school her as well. “Read the room, Kosplay Kristi. You’ve been fired and demoted. Nobody wants to hear from you anymore,” an X user wrote.

Another section of the Internet flagged Kristi Noem’s lack of accountability. The comments veered from DHS duties to her spending American tax dollars for the controversial ad.

“We want you to reimburse every single selfish penny of our tax dollars that you laundered. Every single penny,” a netizen wrote. “Incredible work, truly. I don’t think anyone could do a worse job if they tried. Enjoy retirement,” read another one.

Similar thoughts echoed in a comment that read, “Care to explain your bloated budget at DHS and how you wasted taxpayer dollars?” Here’s what another netizen penned, “Congrats on being the WORST DHS in its relatively short history.”

A not-so-gentle reminder from a netizen read, “Bragging about stats and titles doesn’t fix DHS chaos or TSA lines. All talk, zero accountability where it matters.” Another one echoed, “Those were not your policies. I don’t give you credit for the accomplishments of the agencies.”

The ‘fired’ reminders repeatedly showed up in the comments section of Kristi Noem’s post. “When you are fired, it means you did a terrible job. You shouldn’t be listing any achievements. Also, the Shield of the Americas is not a real job. Get a real job or you can get a life or both,” read one of them.

Meanwhile, Markwayne Mullin, who was sworn in as the new DHS Secretary, wrote in his X post, “I am grateful for President Trump’s trust in me to lead the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. It’s an honor to serve. As DHS Secretary, I’m committed to safeguarding the American people and protecting the homeland. I’ll fight for your family just as I’ll fight for mine.”

FROM THE OVAL: @SecMullinDHS has been officially sworn in by @AGPamBondi as Secretary of Homeland Security. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/s7njvMqEXr — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 24, 2026

Mullin added, “I look forward to standing shoulder to shoulder with the 260,000 outstanding DHS employees and their families to keep our nation safe. My first priority is to end the partisan fighting and reopen the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as a matter of national security. Let’s get to work.”