Trump Appears to Nod Off During Swearing-In of New DHS Head Mullin

All eyes were on President Donald Trump as he swore in the new Secretary of Homeland Security. He sang the praises of Markwayne Mullin as “someone strong, professional and fair.” But things got really interesting after Mullin took to the podium and began his speech. It wasn’t long before Trump’s eyes began drooping, as seen in video footage on X.

During the swearing-in ceremony, Trump shared why he thought that Mullin was the right fit for the job. Saying, “I have no doubt that if he takes the helm at DHS, Markwayne will fight for homeland security, the United States and securing the country and making it really strong and the way it should be.”

After Trump swore him in, Mullin appeared visibly touched by his speech. He also promised the President, “I won’t let you down.

Trump’s hand is discolored and his face is drooping while he stands behind Mullin pic.twitter.com/wAl1iqBJk3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 24, 2026

Almost from the start of Mullin’s speech, Trump closed his eyes. He was standing just behind Mullin and looking at him for the duration of him talking. Trump occasionally seemed to be nodding off before opening his eyes and taking a look around. In the meantime, Mullin assured those present that he would do a good job. For the record, this is not the first time Trump has been accused of sleeping while standing up.

The new DHS head said, “It just seems surreal being in the Oval Office and having the president of the United States speak so highly of me and then recognize my family and know my family by name. It’s humbling and I never take anything for granted…”

The video was quickly shared online, with many people choosing to comment on Trump’s actions as Mullin spoke. The reactions to the clip varied from outrage to ridicule.

Some people noted that his body language was also telling a story of his own. “He’s more alert when he’s the one doing the talking,” said one user. Another said, “Man’s posture is completely collapsed too.” “The way he’s looking around makes it seem like he knows something is happening with his body,” a third person commented.

Others found the whole episode amusing, saying, “Trump is trying so hard man… He is about to fall.” “Do I have to be awake for this? And, who is this guy talking?” a poster joked.

The majority of people were concerned about the President’s health. They pointed out certain things about his appearance while trying to figure out if there was anything medically wrong. “Look at his eyes! They are getting puffier and puffier day by day. I have never seen them look this bad,” a concerned citizen said.

Another penned, “Looks like he’s struggling to stay awake.” A third person simply said, “The American people deserve answers on Trump’s health.”

Trump a sleeping doll. pic.twitter.com/JU1NyxV9E0 — Sandip Mittal (@TheSandipM) March 24, 2026

Earlier this year, Trump addressed concerns about him apparently falling asleep during events and meetings. He said, “I’ll just close. It’s very relaxing to me… they’ll catch me with the blink.” He appeared to say that the media caught him closing his eyes, and that they would say that he was dozing off.

The day before the DHS swearing-in ceremony, Trump also closed his eyes for 30 seconds during a meeting. While in Memphis, it seemed as if he was sleeping during Pam Bondi’s speech.

On another note, Trump appeared very awake when he made a discovery about Mullin’s heritage during his speech. Trump was reading the opening notes, when he remarked, “As the only Native American – I didn’t know that. Let me look at you. I think that’s alright.” The surprising discovery was enough to make Trump sit up and take notice, if only for a bit.