Corey Lewandowski, who joined the White House as a “special government employee” after now-fired DHS Secretary Kristi Noem joined, is leaving his position this month.

Lewandowski’s employment has been a consistent source of concern for the administration, and now, according to unnamed sources who spoke to The New York Times, he is on “precarious grounds” with President Trump, which makes his return to the White House rather unlikely.

Lewandowski’s designation allowed him to work only 130 days. However, by August, White House employees pointed out that he was trying to overstay his employment. Moreover, he was also accused of wielding enormous power, which led him to gain the ability to fire employees and even sign off on contracts over $100,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC Nightly News (@nbcnightlynews)

However, according to Lewandowski’s lawyer, his client “adamantly denies ever demanding payment or compensation from any potential, former or current government contractor.”

Besides these allegations, Lewandowski was reportedly feared by other DHS employees because of the power he had in the department. He reportedly accused people of disloyalty and even threatened to fire them over minor issues. He also allegedly screamed at the other employees over accusations of leaking negative information.

While the professional allegations against Lewandowski are quite serious, he has also been riddled with personal issues because of his reported affair with former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. Lewandowski’s appointment in the department had was allegedly linked to rumors of an extramarital affair with him, a claim that continued to gain attention.

Both Noem and Lewandowski have denied these affair rumors, and yet reports have noted the two spending time together. In one of her hearings, Noem was grilled about her extramarital affair while her husband Bryon Noem sat behind her, listening to the questions and as evidence was presented on screen during questioning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oversight Committee Democrats (@oversightdems)

Noem’s firing also came over her handling of ICE. The brutality of the agents were even condemned by some of the hardcore MAGA base and yet she stood by her decision of leading the department the way she saw fit.

The Trump administration had stood by her regarding some of the most criticized ICE decisions include the shooting of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti. However, speculations regarding her and Lewandowski’s affair and the latter’s professional overreaching behavior allegedly annoyed Trump, which, coupled with the complaints against Noem in the department, led to her firing.

Lewandowski is also ending his career in the White House on a sour note, which means that his return is mostly unlikely. While he and his attorney have denied all allegations against him, the validity of the claims and any potential repercussions remain unclear.