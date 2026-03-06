Donald Trump Fired DHS Secretary Kristi Noem —3 Reasons Why

Donald Trump fired Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday, posting about the change in her role in a lengthy Truth Social post. He replaced Noem with the Senator from Oklahoma Markwayne Mullin. Meanwhile, Noem will be a special envoy for a new security initiative focused on the Western Hemisphere.

This makes Noem the first Cabinet secretary to leave the post during Trump’s second term. Trump contradicted Noem’s claims on the million-dollar ad campaign for border security starring the DHS secretary. Trump said in a phone interview, “never knew anything about it.”

Two days ago, Sen. Kennedy and I pressed Kristi Noem under oath whether the President approved her $220 million PR contract with the spouse of her former flack. She told our committee that Trump signed off. Today, Trump fired her. pic.twitter.com/vxS661RFye — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) March 5, 2026



Noem claimed that the president asked her to run the ad campaign costing $220 million in taxpayer money. The advertisement was targeted at immigrants to self-deport and come back the legal way. Noem was asked about the ads during the Congressional hearings this week.

Last year at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Noem claimed the President asked her to thank him in these ads. She said, “He said, ‘I want the first ad, I want you to thank me. I want you to thank me for closing the border.’ I said, ‘Yes, sir. I will thank you for closing the border.’”

However, Trump revealed he did not approve these ads, and said, “I wasn’t thrilled with it. I spent less money than that to become president. I didn’t know about it.” This may have been the last straw in deciding to fire Noem.

Noem was addressing a group of police officials in Nashville when the news broke, but she played it cool by not bringing it up on stage. According to an anonymous official, firing Noem was “a culmination of her many unfortunate leadership failures.” During her time as the DHS secretary, Noem has been criticized over ICE operations and has been surrounded by allegations of an affair.

Here’s What Caused Trump to Fire DHS Secretary Kristi Noem It seems she lied about the President knowing about her spending $220 million on TV ads. pic.twitter.com/ULueL7lXGH — NWRain-Judi (@RYboating) March 5, 2026



She has been constantly linked to Corey Lewandowski. During her congressional hearing, Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove asked Noem about her alleged affair with Lewandowski. She responded by calling it “tabloid garbage.” Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz also asked about the alleged affair, but she refused to further add to the allegations.

Coming back to Noem’s leadership failure, DHS has been under scrutiny, leading to the freezing of funds for the department. The department is accused of employing inhumane tactics amid the immigration crackdown. There were nationwide protests after ICE agents killed two U.S. citizens, Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, in Minnesota.

Trump did appreciate Noem’s work in his post, “has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results. (especially on the Border!)” Her new role as special envoy for “the Shield of the Americas” may cushion the blow of getting fired while the scrutiny will continue.

Democrats are happy with her dismissal. Hakeem Jeffries called it good riddance. Chuck Schumer added, “I don’t trust any one person being in charge of this agency as long as Trump is president.”