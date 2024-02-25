Tom Sandoval Issues Apology for Controversial Comments Comparing Scandoval to George Floyd’s Murder

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval has expressed regret and offered an apology after making controversial comments comparing the backlash he received following his scandal, dubbed ‘Scandoval,’ to high-profile cases involving George Flyod’s murder and the O.J. Simpson trial. Sandoval’s remarks came during an interview with the New York Times Magazine, where he talked about the widespread attention his affair with Raquel Leviss garnered. In his Instagram Story on Tuesday, Sandoval confessed that his comparison was not appropriate, stating, 'My intentions behind the comments I made in New York Times Magazine were to explain the level of national media attention my affair received. The comparison was inappropriate and ignorant. I'm incredibly sorry and embarrassed.'

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @tomsandoval1

As per Page Six, during the interview, Sandoval drew parallels between his scandal and significant cultural events, including the trials of O.J. Simpson and the murder of George Floyd. He suggested that the intense scrutiny he faced was akin to the media attention surrounding these high-profile cases. He said, “I’m not a pop-culture historian really but I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it’s a little bit the same?” The controversial remarks quickly ignited a backlash online, with many fans and even some of Sandoval’s former co-stars criticizing him for trivializing serious issues. “Hey Tom Schwartz you wanna come explain what he was really trying to say? … the f–k?” Katie Maloney exclaimed. His PR team came to the rescue and shared, “Sometimes he says too much, and the following day forgets what he says.” The interviewer tried to explain the situation and asserted, ''I think I knew what he meant. He was trying to express the oddity of becoming the symbolic center of a nationwide discussion and a major news story. What he communicated instead was something more honest, which is just how much the experience had made him lose perspective.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Sandoval (@tomsandoval1)

As per Daily Mail, despite attempts by Sandoval’s crisis PR team to mitigate the fallout, the comments went viral, drawing backlash. Real Housewives of Miami star Guerdy Abraira also slammed him, “PLEASE reflect on this repulsive statement you made (regarding GEORGE FLOYD r.i.p) especially on black history month and take it back!! NOT OK! An immediate apology is in order, Sir! The disrespect…and on black history month…WOW just plz. Comparing slinging d—k to a Black man being murdered in front of our eyes during Black History Month is something I just don’t have words for.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by MEGA

George Floyd, a Black man, was murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis in May 2020, igniting global protests against racial injustice and police violence. The trial of O.J. Simpson, a former NFL player, captivated the nation in the 1990s and raised significant questions about race, celebrity, and the criminal justice system. Both the cases were at their utmost level of extreme and Sandoval’s comparison just worsened the situation. Sandoval's affair with Leviss, while garnering media attention, pales in comparison to the societal impact of these historic events. Nevertheless, Sandoval's scandal became a focal point of discussion, reflecting the intersection of reality television, celebrity culture, and social issues.