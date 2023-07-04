Amber Heard Limits Her Comments Section After Getting Trolled By Johnny Depp Fans On Her First IG Post

After a long hiatus in December 2022, the Aquaman star appeared at the 69th Taormina Film Festival for her upcoming movie In The Fire. She looked in good spirits, smiling wide and glowing in the pictures after her highly publicized divorce trial from ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard was received with open arms by admirers at the film festival. Despite several rumors and speculations that her acting career had ceased, she rose above the drama and appeared in the spotlight again. She didn't let the negativity get in the way of her success and subsequently made a social media comeback.

Image Source: Getty Images | Neilson Barnard

But her beaming smile annoyed Pirates of the Caribbean fans, and they brutally trolled Heard's first post on Instagram after almost a year's break. They jumped to criticize the actress and her acting skills and spewed sickening remarks and insults, which led the actress to limit her comments section to only focus on positivity.

In The Fire marks her comeback in Hollywood and has been directed by Conor Allyn since her highly publicized trial against Depp last spring. Alice In Wonderland actor sued Heard for defamation, and their trial was open to the public, leaving no room for any possible privacy. The case turned bitter with each court hearing, and Heard lost the lawsuit to Depp.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

Due to severe backlash and inappropriate criticism, she was forced to leave the city and move to Spain with her daughter, Oonagh Paige. This gave birth to speculations that the actress has retired from Hollywood. But surprisingly, she returned to the industry rejuvenated and renewed.

Her first Instagram post had her photo smiling ear-to-ear in a black ensemble and pearl drop earrings on stage at the Taormina Film Festival in Italy. She promoted her upcoming release and wrote in the caption, "Thank you for such an incredibly warm reception at the Taormina Film Festival for my latest movie, In the Fire. It was an unforgettable weekend."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

The actress was open to only love and positivity as people noticed she restricted her comments, and only messages from a few supporters could be seen. Some assumed she was afraid of the criticism at the hands of her ex-husband's loyal fans. But people definitely had something to say, so they flocked to the Twitter news of her comeback.

She may have restricted her Instagram comments; however, Twitter was flooded with her critiques. One Twitter critic, @introspectiveho, wrote, "It's her goodbye tour because Hollywood doesn't want her." A second user, @ChanaB97530413, quipped, "Sorry I missed her return to the spotlight unless she is referring to Aquaman 2."

A third critic, @RED_ABYSS__, taunted, "Nobody cares about this lying abuser." Another user, @lhg0076 compared her case to the Will Smith "Oscar slap" incident, "Well, Will Smith had a new movie out in the cinemas after the Oscar slap incident, it's just that box office."

Amber Heard Calls Her Return to the Spotlight 1 Year After Johnny Depp Trial 'Unforgettable' https://t.co/QflQJP1bd3 — People (@people) June 30, 2023

Heard's comeback movie revolves around a plot of a New York doctor played by her, who travels to a remote plantation in the 1890s to treat a disturbed boy with inexplicable abilities.

