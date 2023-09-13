Here Are Ten Things Rihanna Revealed About Herself

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Rihanna's remarkable achievements, including her numerous music awards, a thriving beauty empire worth billions, her tireless advocacy for Black women, and her philanthropic efforts, have all endeared her to our hearts. Her appearance as the April cover star for British Vogue not only showcased her stunning visuals but also marked a significant moment in culture, as she became the first person ever to grace the magazine's cover wearing a durag.

During her cover interview, Rihanna shared valuable insights that both inspired and entertained us. Here are 10 key takeaways that further solidify our admiration for her.

1. Pet Peeves and Preferences That Stand Out

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

While some people have embraced the trend of pre-soaking hair extensions in apple cider vinegar before installation, Rihanna isn't on board with this idea. Her response to this craze was rather blunt, questioning the aftermath, "More comfortable yes, and then smell like what? A fricking mothball?" Rihanna's approach to sleep differs from the conventional recommendation of getting a solid seven or eight hours of sleep. Instead, she prefers to have pockets of sleep that align with her creative rhythm. So, if you ever find yourself at a sleepover at Rihanna's place, it's best to steer clear of apple cider vinegar and not expect to get a full night's sleep!

2. Source of Creativity

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

London has been Rihanna's residence for the past three years, and it has evolved into her primary source of creative inspiration. On those occasional nights when she decides to step out and enjoy a night on the town with the city's glamorous crowds, she has discovered a unique escape from her fame, "When I step into those venues, I become inconspicuous. And there's nothing that brings me more comfort than the feeling of being unnoticed." It might be challenging to envision Rihanna going unnoticed, but it's reassuring to know that she has found her sanctuary in the bustling city of London.

3. Loves Being a Mom

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Rihanna always envisioned a future for herself that includes having children. Even someone as successful and driven as Rihanna understands the importance of work-life balance. Following her separation from a long-term partner back in 2020, she openly shared that whether or not she meets the right person, she intends to become a parent.

She firmly believes that what matters most in parenting is happiness and love, rather than conforming to traditional family structures. Rihanna highlights that society may sometimes place undue importance on having a father figure in a child's life, but she emphasizes that love is the ultimate factor in raising a child.

4. Work Ethics

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Winter

Rihanna's dedication to her work is exemplified by her personal motto: "Work hard, and then work even harder!" She has shifted her focus from late-night partying to late-night work sessions, and to strike a balance, she occasionally indulges in a shot or two.

She describes her work dynamic as follows: "We face a choice between calling it a night or pushing through with more work. And then, someone might suggest, 'Is it time for a shot?' In response, everyone takes a shot. Following that, they have a shot of espresso, turn on some music, and continue working." Rihanna's strong work ethic may not suit everyone, but it's inspiring to see her unwavering determination to achieve success!

5. Lifetime Lesson she Follows

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

As Rihanna celebrated her 32nd birthday, she took a moment to contemplate the valuable lessons she's gathered with age. "I've come to understand that life is incredibly fleeting. There's not much time to endure unnecessary nonsense, you know? When you're feeling overwhelmed, it's crucial to begin eliminating distractions. Currently, I'm simplifying my life, returning to basics. The gray areas are fading away." We wholeheartedly support this mindset; it's a vital reminder that we all deserve to flourish and should remove anything or anyone hindering our progress along the journey.

6. New Music is Around The Corner

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Karwai Tan

Rihanna, the beloved music sensation, has been keeping her eager fans in anticipation for the release of her ninth album, affectionately dubbed R9. After taking a hiatus to concentrate on her burgeoning business endeavors and her impactful activism initiatives, the multi-talented artist has confirmed that she is back in the studio working on new music. However, she has remained tight-lipped about the album's release date, leaving fans in suspense. In an interview with British Vogue, Rihanna expressed her artistic freedom, stating, "I feel like I have no boundaries. I've explored every facet of my craft – from chart-topping hits to venturing into various music genres. And now, I find myself in a place of boundless creativity. I have the freedom to create anything I desire."

7. Rihanna's Battle With Anxiety

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Rihanna has felt the angst of pulsating anxiety, she had once said, “Oh, I’m nervous before even getting in the car to go to something. It can be devastating. I left for the Grammys one time. Left! In the middle of my hair and make-up. My hair half up, half of my lash on.” We love that Rihanna has opened up and shared her experience of how anxiety affects her, but despite this, she still manages to show up and be the queen that inspires so many!

8. A Guyanese and Bajan Descent

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

"The Guyanese are like the Mexicans of Barbados. That’s why I really relate and empathise with Mexican people or Latino people, who are discriminated against in America. I know what it feels like to have the immigration come into your home in the middle of the night and drag people out," RiRi once revealed as she talked about her origin.

9. RiRi is Dedicated to Her Empire as She Explores Other Ventures

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Caroline McCredie

Rihanna not only contributed significantly to the development of the Fenty Beauty products, but she also lends her artistic flair to all of the writing for the brand. Therefore, all of the content you read on websites, product labels, descriptions, titles, and even the color names of the products only appear once RiRi herself has given her approval. You might be wondering why Rihanna added this chore to what seems like a never-ending list of things to accomplish. She could get her staff to handle this task, right? Rihanna underlined the significance of being actively involved.

10. The Fenty Queen

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

In an interview with the British Vogue Rihanna shared about her makeup venture Fenty saying, "I’m shocked by people saying, oh my god, what made you think of making makeup for Black girls? I’m like, you thought this was like, a marketing strategy? Like I’m a genius? Then it turns into disappointment that this is ground-breaking. In my mind, this was just normal."

