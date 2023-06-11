Jennifer Aniston's Lush Garden Was Seen in Her Instagram Post Where She Paid Homage to Her Dog 'Dolly'

Jennifer Aniston shared a heartwarming post on Instagram earlier this week after her beloved furry companion 'Dolly' sadly passed away. She flaunted a stunning, lush garden in her $21 million mansion at Bel Air featuring a windchime dedicated to Dolly, reports Hello.

The Friends alum recently dedicated a sweet carousel to her dog Dolly on her personal Instagram, which featured Aniston with her furry friend followed by a video that included a wind chime swaying in the silent breeze; its wind catcher or sail reading "In Memory of Dolly". The award-winning actress keeps her personal life under wraps for the most part. However, her love for her furry companion was well known in the industry.

In the first picture of her carousel, Aniston lovingly held the pup close to her as it appeared to be wearing a cute pink collar with a bell. Aniston was observed to be wearing a striking blue top with gold chrome earrings that glistened. The caption of her post read 'Dolly Forever'. This post earned the love and condolences from her followers on Instagram who expressed deep empathy for her loss.

Image Source: Instagram | @jenniferaniston

The video featured a black-themed wind chime orchestrated by the wind in a symphony; its sail was dedicated to Dolly. The video flaunts Aniston's serene garden in her breathtaking Bel Air mansion. The garden, in which the said artifact is featured, is a sanctuary dedicated to her beloved dog. The garden's landscapes are truly a masterpiece and feature delicate tones of a warm and peaceful atmosphere.

In a conversation with Architectural Digest, Stephen Shadely had a glimpse into Aniston's stunning tastes in interior design. He also highlights the key factors of the sublime outdoors. The garden is said to be an authentic Asian-themed garden that pays homage to the Just Go With It actress' interest in wood and stone. "Jen is drawn to wood, stone and bronze materials for their substance and depth. No matter how beautiful or glamorous something is, it has to be warm and inviting," said Stephen.

The outdoors also features a gorgeous pool lined with black granite and is surrounded by the different species of plants and trees that make it a rustic experience. The surrounding also boasts a spa, sauna and hot tub. There also exists a lounge and sunbathing area endowed with black-themed furniture perfect for having a nice time winding down, especially after a good swim.

Stephen also mentioned how she entertains her guests more so on the outdoors, as compared to indoors because of it's serenity. Its appearance during the day puts one in a trance, simply captured by its enriching beauty. The garden at night, transports one into an enchanting and illuminating kingdom.