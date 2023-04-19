'Love Is Blind' Star Jackie Issues Apology for Making 'Disparaging remarks' About Marshall

Jackelina "Jackie" Bonds from Netflix's "Love Is Blind Season 4" has issued a public apology for making "disrespectful" comments about her former fiancé, Marshall Glaze, in leaked text messages that were shared online, per Distractify.

In her lengthy Instagram caption, the 27-year-old dental assistant apologized for her "actions and words" in the relationship, stating that she also apologizes for the disparaging remarks she made about Glaze to her friends, referring to him as "sweet." She acknowledged that her behavior was tasteless and disrespectful and that she takes accountability for speaking about anyone in that way.

Image Source: Netflix/Love Is Blind Season 4

As reported by Page Six, Bonds mentioned that she is willing to learn and grow from this experience and that she and Glaze, also 27, both deserve happiness, peace, and the ability to move on from what transpired last year. She stated that she and Glaze have "apologized to each other in person" and taken responsibility for their behavior, and they have since moved forward. Bonds concluded her statement by apologizing to the public and noting that "actions speak louder than words."

The romance between Bonds and Glaze played out publicly in Season 4 of "Love Is Blind," where couples begin dating sight unseen. Bonds, who had been proposed to by Glaze, a marketing manager, ended the relationship after their time in the pods ended and she returned to Seattle. She reconnected with Josh Demas, whom she had also formed a bond with on the show.

While the show was ongoing, leaked text messages purportedly revealed Bonds joking with her friends about Glaze's sexuality following his "twerking" on the bed. Bonds allegedly told her friends that she did not want to hear them yelling at her wedding that Glaze has "sugar in his tank," and that she could hear them yelling, "HE'S A TEAPOT."

As previously mentioned by Page Six, earlier this month, Glaze appeared to have reacted to the leaked messages on Twitter, stating, "I only use 'sugar' on those pancakes 🥞." The messages were also referenced during the "Love Is Blind" reunion, although Bonds was not present in person. In a pre-recorded interview with "Love Is Blind" host Vanessa Lachey, Bonds, who was seated next to Demas, revealed that she ended her relationship with Glaze because he insulted her with a "derogatory name." Glaze acknowledged that he referred to Bonds as having a "strong jawline" and that she "could've been a man," but he argued that he did not use a derogatory term to describe his former fiancée.

"Love Is Blind" has been a popular show on Netflix, where the dating process begins with the participants in separate pods communicating through a wall, without seeing each other. If they choose to get engaged, they meet in person and then go on a honeymoon before returning to the real world to see if their relationship will last. Season 4 of "Love Is Blind" is currently available on Netflix.