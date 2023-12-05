Renowned Frasier star Kelsey Grammer did not mince words when asked about his support for Donald Trump during a recent interview on BBC Radio 4's Today show. The Emmy-winning actor affirmed he was still on Trump's side, claiming, "I’ll let that be the end of it," when questioned by host Justin Webb about his backing for the former President. However, Webb disclosed that the conversation was abruptly curtailed by Paramount+ PR representatives, preventing Grammer from delving deeper into his endorsement of Trump.

Kelsey Grammer Tells BBC He Supports Trump And PR People Cut Interview pic.twitter.com/2xSsS1lCFr — AnalyzingAmerica (@AnalyzAmerica) December 5, 2023

Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel Says Trump Is 'Going Straight to Hell' For His 'Jesus and God Keeping Score' Comment

Webb emphasized that Grammer was willing to elaborate on his support for Trump, stating, "I have to say, actually, Kelsey Grammer himself was perfectly happy to go on talking about it. The Paramount+ PR people, less happy that he talked about it at some length... Anyway they decided we'd had plenty of time for our interview.... But I should stress that he was absolutely perfectly happy to talk about why he supports Donald Trump and still does in the coming election," as per The Daily Mail.

- Just seems over the top on all sides

- Kelsey Grammer has been an open Republican for decades (many Simpsons jokes about it over years)

- Not sure why it would be a shock he still supports Trump



BBC interviewer and some others are criticizing

Kelsey Grammer can handle himself pic.twitter.com/va9w6mEGJw — Brendan (@BrendanMcInnis) December 4, 2023

This unexpected intervention by publicists underscores the challenge of discussing politics in the public eye, even for a seasoned actor like Grammer. Despite the interference, Grammer, 68, has not shied away from expressing his agreement with various Trump policies, although he has also referred to the former president as a 'brat.' The BBC interview also witnessed Grammer lending his support to fellow sitcom veteran Roseanne Barr, a vocal Trump advocate. The Roseanne reboot, in which Barr starred, got canceled after she made controversial remarks comparing former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to Planet of the Apes, as per HuffPost. Despite this setback, both Grammer and Barr continued to stand by their support for Trump, as was evident in their recent public appearances.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo Paul Harris

Also Read: Trump Claims He Would Win The Blue States if ‘Jesus and God’ Came Down to Keep Score of Elections

Paramount declined to comment on Grammer's statements, leaving questions unanswered about the network's stance on its talent expressing political views. Additionally, HuffPost reached out to both Paramount and Grammer's representatives for further clarification, but as of now, there has been no response.

🚨 SHOCKING QUOTE that ended interview early

BBC Interviewer Justin Webb: Are you still a supporter of former President Trump?

Kelsey Grammer: "I am, and I'll let that be the end of it" pic.twitter.com/bHDVDldYQx — Brendan (@BrendanMcInnis) December 4, 2023

Also Read: Trump Mocks DeSantis' Debate Against Newsom in a New Dubbed Video: 'Battle of Loserville'

Grammer's political views have not been kept under wraps, with the actor openly supporting Trump during his time in office. In a 2019 PBS interview with Christiane Amanpour, Grammer expressed his satisfaction with Trump's disruptive approach, criticizing the political establishment in Washington. The actor, when asked if he faced any backlash in Hollywood for his conservative beliefs, stated, "I’m unaware of taking a hit for it. Now, certainly, there is — passions run high and certainly, he [Trump] has touched on extraordinarily passionate response. I don’t know if it’s as serious or horrible as everybody wants it to be."

I read an article about how Kelsey Grammer still supports Trump, and within the same article the Frasier reboot was referred to as "critically acclaimed," which is a much bigger shock. — Brandon Bird (@Brandon_Bird) December 5, 2023

As Frasier makes a triumphant return to television with a reboot, Grammer's political stance and the subsequent interview incident raise intriguing questions about the delicate balance between personal beliefs and public personas in the entertainment industry.

More from Inquisitr

Trump Slammed by Commissioner as He Attempts to ‘Sow Doubt’, Asks Voters to ‘Guard Votes’ in Philly

Donald Trump Lashes Out At ‘Crazy’ Liz Cheney, Vehemently Denies 'Depression' Claims