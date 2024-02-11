Tish Cyrus, mother to the famous pop sensation Miley Cyrus, has recently challenged the notion put forth by her ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus that the Disney Channel’s famous show, Hannah Montana, starring Miley had a destructive impact on their family. In an interview, he said, “It destroyed my family. I'll tell you right now — the damn show destroyed my family.” Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast alongside her eldest daughter Brandi Cyrus, Tish shared her perspective on the rollercoaster journey leading up to and following the show’s meteoric rise to fame. In an unfiltered conversation with host Alex Cooper, Tish addressed Billy Ray’s previous claims and exclaimed, “Absolutely not.” Brandi also refuted and shared, “Not at all … I mean the family’s not destroyed, first of all. We’re doing great.” “I just think he was having a moment,” Tish concluded.

Tish about divorce with Billy Ray Cyrus



“Covid, he stayed in Tennessee, I stayed in California, Miley and Noah needed me. I took a hard look at my life ”...“I don't want my daughters to repeat the disrespect I went through” Coincidentally, Miley divorced Liam a few months prior. pic.twitter.com/mClfj9iNHH — Miley Cyrus Charts (@MileyOnStats) February 7, 2024

As per E! News, giving a deeper insight into how Billy was included in Hannah Montana, Tish revealed, her prominent role in orchestrating his indulgence. Tish revealed, “He had done ‘Achy Breaky [Heart]’ and nothing else was working. And then I brought Miley out to audition for Hannah and she had gotten it and then one of the casting directors said a joke, like, 'Too bad we can't afford her real dad!' And I said, 'Oh, maybe you can.' The family had been living in Toronto prior to Miley booking the Disney Channel series." She further added, "He had done another show in Toronto and so we all had to go back and forth and it was really hard on the kids. Miley had already gotten Hannah and I was already stressed about like, what are we going to do? Like I couldn't, as a mom, have half my kids in Tennessee and be out here with Miley, like I just could not do that. And so I was like, 'I have to bring all the kids.' And so that’s when I said to Billy Ray, ‘You should come audition for the dad. Because they love you and they’re really interested. Yes, it would be a pay cut but our family could be together.’”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

As per People, Tish and Brandi’s appearance on the podcast comes amid a prominent milestone for Miley, who recently bagged her first two Grammy awards. Miley exclaimed during her acceptance speech, "Thank you everyone that's standing on this stage right now: Tom, Tyler, Michael, and Greg. Our teams, my team, Crush, Columbia, my mommy, my sister, my love, my main guys because look how good I look. Anyone else? Your wife, your fiancée, all the people that we love. Thank you all so much. I don't think I forgot anyone. But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!"

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jason Merritt

As the Cyrus family continues to navigate the highs and lows of fame, Tish's perspective offers a glimpse into the complex dynamics that underscore their relationships. Through it all, their unwavering love and support for one another remain the cornerstone of their enduring bond, transcending the trials and tribulations of Hollywood stardom.