Julie Chen Moonves Announced a Surprise Regarding Her Role as ‘Big Brother’ Host for Eager Fans

The excitement is palpable as the highly anticipated iconic reality competition series, Big Brother, returned to the small screen. After what felt like an eternity for fans, the wait is finally over, with season 25 that started airing on August 2 on CBS. Amidst the telecast of the reality show, host Julie Chen Moonves spilled the tea about her hosting future.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matthew Eisman

Also Read: 'Big Brother' Season 25 Fans Left Confused After Kirsten Elwin's Elimination Ends With a Twist

Moonves, who has become synonymous with the Big Brother brand told Entertainment Weekly, "I like to take one season at a time. Going into season 25, I'm like, 'I never want it to end.'" She reflected on her future on the show, saying, "I think there would have to be a few things [to make me step away]. Like if I feel like the public is getting tired of me or the show is not what I want it to be." She continued, "But with [executive producers] Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan leading the way, I can't imagine it ever being something that I feel is not in alignment with me or what the show should be in my mind."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julie Chen Moonves (@juliechenmoonves)

Moonves' passion for Big Brother is undeniable, and she revealed her approach to the show's future. She prefers to take things one season at a time, emphasizing her commitment to the current season and its success. She acknowledged the rumors of her stepping away from the show by adding, "You just never know." Interestingly, Moonves earlier revealed that she wasn't the initial choice for the host of Big Brother when it premiered in 2000. Meredith Vieira had the opportunity first, but fate eventually led Moonves to the role that she embraced wholeheartedly.

Happiest Monday #BB25 fans, it’s about that time. Are you ready? 👀⏰⏱️⌚️⏳ pic.twitter.com/2WcZliucY4 — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) July 31, 2023

Also Read: All You Need To Know About Previous 24 Winners of ‘Big Brother’ and What They Are Doing Now

Reflecting on her journey, Moonves candidly admitted, "I was terrible in the beginning." However, she emphasized the growth she has undergone both as a host and as a person over the years. This evolution has endeared her to fans and cemented her place as an integral part of the show's success. As the show marks its landmark 25th season, fans can rest assured that they're in for another thrilling and memorable ride for the year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julie Chen Moonves (@juliechenmoonves)

Also Read: 'Big Brother' Fans Thrilled About 'Survivor' Alum Cirie Fields' Debut on Season 25

Previously, a grand celebration took place celebrating 25 years of the show. Hosted by Nischelle Turner from Entertainment Tonight, the special event revisited some of the most memorable and impactful moments from the show's extensive history. The celebration delved deep into the archives, unearthing cherished footage that has shaped the show's legacy over the years.

As if that wasn't enticing enough, the special celebration also featured appearances from beloved fan-favorite houseguests and winners of previous glorious seasons, including the likes of Cody Calafiore, Taylor Hale, Derrick Levasseur, and others. The iconic reality show has amassed several fans for the unique hosting skills of Moonves as she continues to climb the ladder of success.

References:

https://ew.com/tv/big-brother-julie-chen-moonves-future-host/

https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/a44651664/big-brother-2023-season-25-julie-chen-moonves-host-news/

More from Inquisitr

‘Big Brother’ Contestant Luke Valentine Booted From Show After Using N-Word: “No Tolerance”

5 Things to Know About Popular ‘Big Brother’ Contestant Felicia Cannon