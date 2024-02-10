This is How Christine Brown Reacted Upon Learning About Meri's New Relationship on Social Media

Meri Brown lit the internet on fire after sharing her new romance with the world. Last month, Meri revealed that she was dating Amos Andrews on Instagram. Both Meri and Christine Brown have found love again after divorcing Kody Brown, 55; Christine left Kody in 2021, and Meri left him last year. As such, recently, Meri's ex-sister wife revealed that, like everyone else, she and Woolley learned about Meri's new relationship via social media.

“We just found out about it, too, on social media," Christine said in a joint interview with Woolley (after Meri shocked her followers and even Christine by revealing that she was dating Andrews). Christine told People, "That's how I found out about it... I’m just happy for her. So happy for her. That is absolutely awesome. I’m just thrilled for her to be able to be in a romantic relationship."

Meri first uploaded a post detailing her relationship with Amos on January 17. On Instagram, she wrote, "Meet Amos, the good looking guy I've been dating since October! He's not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!"

Meri also clarified that she was keeping Amos a secret to enjoy the relationship and get to know him better: "I've been keeping this kind of close to me as we've been enjoying the last few months of dating and getting to know each other. As I've considered when and how I wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world (jk, not really sharing, I'm keeping him to myself 😉) I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday in a special way and let you celebrate this with me!" At the conclusion of her post, Meri acknowledged that 2024 was off 'to a great start' and expressed her excitement to 'share more news' with her supporters.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

In addition to congratulating Meri on her newfound love, fans hurried to her comment section to poke fun at her ex-boyfriend, Kody. One said, "Dang all of you Sister Wives upgraded!" Another agreed "Yay, Meri!! Everyone is jumping ship for the upgrade." "We've all only wanted the best for you- whatever that looked like. But I have to say- this looks good on you!" a commenter wrote. "So happy you have found someone who loves you! You deserve all the happiness in the world," exclaimed the fourth, as per The Sun.

Meri announced her divorce on social media on January 10, 2023, posting the following official joint statement: "We feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way, and in our own timing, in light of a recent unapproved press release." "After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship." Moreover, Kody and Christine split up in 2021, and Jenelle Brown is also no longer with the Sister Wives patriarch. While Meri is in a committed relationship with Andrews, Christine, 51, is married to 59-year-old artisan David Woolley.