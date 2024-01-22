‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown's New Beau, Amos Andrews Was Her Huge Fan Alleges His Ex Wife

Meri Brown, popular for Sister Wives, has made waves with her revelation of a new romantic interest in a recent birthday post. The mystery man in question is Amos Andrews, a 55-year-old Utah man. While Meri celebrates the joys of her budding relationship, interesting details about Andrews’ past relationships have surfaced. According to reports, Andrews has been married four times before crossing paths with the reality star. Intriguingly, he was involved with someone else just before beginning his journey with Meri, as revealed by one of his ex-wives. The timeline of his breakup and subsequent connection with Meri remains unclear, but his ex-wife, wishing to remain anonymous, shared intriguing details.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meri Brown (@therealmeribrown)

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Unveils New Love Post Divorce With Kody: “Welcome to My World Zona”

Andrews, described as a fan of Sister Wives and other celebrity shows, reportedly admired Meri and the other stars of the show while they lived in Las Vegas. The ex-wife claimed, “He knows Meri. He watched the show when we lived in Las Vegas. He wanted to find where she lives, so he knows who she is.” She even speculated that Andrews might have orchestrated his encounter. "I wouldn't be surprised if he took his ex to the bed and breakfast [Lizzie's Heritage Inn] just to run into her to make that chance encounter." She added. As per The Sun, she believes, "I think he just looks at the opportunity. I think he's opportunistic in looking into someone who's been in a relationship that maybe didn't get the attention. And he comes in and provides all that attention and seems like this knight on a white horse." Apart from his admiration for Sister Wives, Andrews flaunted an interest in celebrity lifestyles, including the Real Housewives franchise. His ex-wife revealed incidents of trying to locate the houses of the Real Housewives when they lived in California, showcasing his fervent fandom. She described him as "narcissistic and controlling."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meri Brown (@therealmeribrown)

Andrews has a history of multiple marriages, with sources conflicting on the exact number. Despite his relationship history, Meri’s revelation of her secret relationship with Andrews has generated considerable buzz among fans. She kept the romance under wraps until her recent birthday celebration, where she introduced Andrews to the public. She wrote, "Birthday 53 is looking a bit different for me this year, and might I say, I like how it looks. Meet Amos, the good-looking guy I've been dating since October! He's not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!" She further added, "As I've considered when and how I wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world (jk, not sharing, I'm keeping him to myself) I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday specially and let you celebrate this with me! I feel like I'm getting this year off to a great start, and I can't wait to share more with you as the year moves forward!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Ethan Miller

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Fans Believe They've Unveiled the Reason Behind Meri Brown's New Boyfriend's Secrecy

As Meri embarks on a new chapter in her personal life, the details surrounding Amos Andrews continue to unfold, adding layers of intrigue to this unexpected union. The coming months are sure to unveil more about the dynamics of Meri and Andrews' relationship as they navigate the complexities of fame, love, and public scrutiny.

More from Inquisitr

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Moves on from Her Split with Kody Brown: "I Have a Direction"

‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown is Dating Again, Finally Reveals “Secret” Boyfriend to Social Media