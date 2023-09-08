Co-host of The View Alyssa Farah Griffin scowled after Joy Behar made a dig at a former Trump official on the September 6 episode. All of this happened while talking about a popular TikTok video about a 29-year-old single woman, reported the New York Post.

“My favorite is that Stephen Miller, the architect of family separation weighed in on this, about how children are the most important thing, unless they’re migrants, I guess, or unless they are not his favorite type of children. Stephen Miller, remember him?” she said. “And you know what, unfortunately, he has two children himself, and I’m just saying that.”

Before the other hosts commented, Griffin, who previously worked for both then-President Donald Trump and then-Vice President Mike Pence, scowled in front of the camera.

Miller has remained a vocal admirer of the previous president while serving as a policy adviser and director of speechwriting for the Trump administration. “Not only doesn’t everyone want children, but as a woman, I remember being 28, with two Chihuahuas, single and a woman was trying to help me, and she said to me, ‘Don’t wait to have kids.’,” co-host Sara Haines said.

You have a large following. People listen to your advice. What would you say is a more fulfilling path for adults: starting a family, or sleeping late and watching TV? What advice would you give to someone who suggests they wish to be childless so they can stream more shows? — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 4, 2023

“And I remember thinking she meant it well, but I thought, ‘You think I’m just sitting here chilling?’ Like, I would like those things and I don’t have them, but women have a biological clock that hopefully with some technology it’s very privileged to be able to do some of those things. But you can prolong it to keep telling women that. Like, she even admits throughout the video she feels that pressure. That doesn’t help anyone,” she added.

The episode covered the popular TikTok video of a woman who explained why she preferred living childless, which infuriated several right-wing pundits online, including Miller. “Here’s what your Saturday morning looks like when you’re single at 29 and you don’t have a kid running around the house. I didn’t rise from my bed until 10:15. Every time I thought I should probably get up and do something, I thought, why? Nobody is making me,” the person who made the TikTok said.

In the interests of time I will respond with two points:



1. No society can succeed where the constant message from our elites leaders is do whatever the hell you want and don’t worry about children. Children are simply the most important thing in the whole world and the… — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 4, 2023

Toward the end of the show, co-host Ana Navarro also poked fun at Miller, saying she was “amazed” someone would “procreate” with him.

Women shouldn't get married or have children before the age of 30, according to co-host Sunny Hostin. Haines went on to say that Miller and others should concentrate on bringing down childcare costs and advancing paid family leave. “They don’t want to do that,” Behar chimed in, alluding to the policies set by the right-wing governments that make it harder for people with children.

Separating families is the issue you are most associated with https://t.co/pRCicwuMKB — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) September 5, 2023

