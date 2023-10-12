Denise Richards was lambasted by followers after she announced a new partnership with her 19-year-old daughter, Sami Sheen.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently asked her OnlyFans subscribers if she should do another collaboration with her teenage "mini-me" daughter, Sami. Denise, 52, shares Sami with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, 58, per The Sun.

REPORT: Denise Richards Is Teasing An Upcoming "Collaboration" Between Her & The Daughter She Has With Charlie Sheen, Sami Sheen Who's 19, On @OnlyFans... pic.twitter.com/ntIwZiGvb0 — John Basham (@JohnBasham) October 11, 2023

The Bravo personality published a new image of herself and Sami staring into the camera lens. Denise wore a semi-revealing gold top, while Sami went braless in a white tank. The mother-daughter pair looked more alike than ever, with their comparable blond locks left naturally wavy, per PageSix. Denise asked her fans alongside the photo, which she shared on the subscription-based platform, "Should my mini me @samisheen and I do another collaboration soon?"

Many fans thought it was unacceptable and weird for the RHOBH star to be collaborating with her teenage daughter because OnlyFans is usually intended to distribute adult-only, NSFW content.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pablo Cuadra

On an online Reddit thread, one person shared the post and wrote, "Denise is trash for this." Another person slammed Denise for being hypocritical, "Pretty gross and hypocritical of someone who cared so much about people saying threesome at a dinner party."

"Mini-me has undertones that I cannot support in this context. Do better Denise," a person wrote, slamming Denise. "The key word here is…. ANOTHER," another fan commented. "I can't really come up with anything better to say that this is so gross and inappropriate," a fan pointed to the obvious inappropriate connotations in the post. "Creepy creepy creepy. In no world is this appropriate," a fan slammed, while another agreed, adding "It’s f**king weird & incestuous."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glamour Archive💐 (@glamorarchive)

Some fans even wondered why Denise would do something like this. "I'm open-minded but yeah this is crossing a line. Also, does Denise have financial issues? I know she's in a ton of low-budget straight-to-DVD/streaming films. I don't understand why they'd do this besides money," a fan wondered.

During their brief marriage, which lasted from 2002 to 2006, Denise and Charlie had Sami. Sami, an OnlyFans model, frequently flaunts her body on social media. Sami talked candidly about having an OnlyFans account on TikTok back in June. "I'm sure most of you know what I do for a living at this point, but if you don't I'm a sex worker," she revealed.

#icymi Denise Richards, 52, heavily criticized for 'sick' OnlyFans collaboration with daughter Sami Sheen, 19. Critics are calling it weird. — Theresa Longo Fans (@BarkJack_) October 12, 2023

Sami, who has had her account for almost a year, stated that she decided to postpone the X-rated images until she could have breast augmentation surgery. She explained, "I just want to wait until the girls are done so I’m fully confident with everything I’m showing." She also said that she would begin laser hair removal treatments very soon, calling it a "huge game-changer," since she "can’t stand shaving my whole body every time I need to work! It’s so annoying!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle’s Blog Back Up Page (@hallesblogafricaofficial)

