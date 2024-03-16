These Are the 8 Most Luxurious Things Owned by Prince William and Kate Middleton

Have a Look at the Luxurious Life of the Royals

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Samir Hussein

The Royal family is no stranger to indulging in luxury, possessing a vast array of properties, vehicles, jewels, and clothing items acquired or commissioned over the years. Prince William and Kate Middleton, in particular, are well-acquainted with this luxury. As a traditional couple, they possess millions worth of luxury items, some inherited from their parents and others acquired through their interests. Let's delve deeper into some of the extravagant possessions that the royal couple have invested their inherited fortune in.

1. The Duchy of Cornwall

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Aaron Chown

Described as a vast land and property empire, the Duchy of Cornwall serves as a source of income for the male heir to the throne. Spanning nearly 53,000 hectares across 20 counties in England, primarily in the South West, the Duchy's holdings are detailed in a report by Town and Country Magazine. The tradition of passing down estates like the Duchy of Cornwall has been meticulously recorded throughout history, dating back to the estate's establishment in 1337. According to the Duchy's official website, it was founded by Edward III.

2. Anmer Hall

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Indigo

Among the Royal family's numerous properties, Anmer Hall holds a special place as Middleton's personal project. She meticulously restored the 19th-century home, transforming it into their full-time residence to stay. Valued at 1.7 million dollars, the estate is located adjacent to Sandringham Palace. Interestingly, it only became the family's permanent home following the birth of Princess Charlotte. Anmer Hall also serves a dual purpose as their permanent residence and a vacation home, owing to its closeness to the Sandringham Palace.

3. The Engagement Ring

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Max Mumby

Even though it has been years since Middleton and William announced their engagement, Middleton's breathtaking 12-carat oval sapphire engagement ring remains a sensation. Encircled by an impressive 14 diamonds, this iconic ring, formerly belonging to William's late mother, Princess Diana, has a fascinating history that spans several centuries, according to Brides. Following Diana's passing, William and Harry inherited the ring. However, since William was the first to become engaged, Harry graciously agreed to let William present the ring to Middleton.

4. Olympic Cartier

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Indigo

Back in 2012, Middleton made a dazzling appearance at an event at The National Portrait Gallery, adorned with an exquisite Cartier necklace. Known as the Trinity necklace, this piece is part of a set that pays tribute to the Olympic Games, as per Nicki Swift. Valued at around $60,000, the necklace is crafted from three different types of 18-karat gold and adorned with diamonds. Cartier refuted claims of lending the necklace to the Duchess of Cambridge, indicating that she or someone in her circle purchased it outright to add to her collection permanently.

5. Ballon Bleu De Cartier Watch

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Max Mumby

Familiar with Cartier, the Duchess of Cambridge possesses the exquisite Cartier Ballon Bleu watch, as per The Richest. This luxurious timepiece is adorned with diamonds and features a dial embellished with a diamond. Given its allure, it's no surprise that she pairs it with many of her outfits. The watch bears a resemblance to the one worn by William's late mother, Diana, who often sported the Cartier watch gifted to her by her father. It appears that the current generation of Royals has a preference for the brand due to its timeless appeal.

6. Middleton's Wedding Gown

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Anwar Hussein

For her wedding to William at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, the Princess of Wales donned a fitted white V-neck gown with a long-sleeved lace overlay. Designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, the wedding dress honored the United Kingdom with its lace embroidery, as per PEOPLE. The gown made history when it was later showcased at Buckingham Palace. More than a decade after Middleton wore it on her wedding day, this timeless gown continues to inspire brides worldwide. In 2021, Middleton’s bridal look was recognized as one of the most popular wedding dresses of the decade.

7. Diamond Bracelet From Prince Charles

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Max Mumby

Charles and Middleton share a unique bond, he demonstrated his fondness by presenting his daughter-in-law with a remarkable gift when she married his son, William, according to Marie Claire. This gift was a three-piece jewelry set, valued at over $70,000. The set is believed to be custom-made, adding to its uniqueness. Jeweler Anna Byers revealed, "After her wedding to Prince William, Prince Charles welcomed his new daughter-in-law with a set of matching yellow and white gold pieces. This included a ring, bracelet, and a pair of drop earrings she has since worn on several occasions. They are in an Art Deco style and seem to be custom-made for Kate."

8. Expensive Cars

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Max Mumby

Despite having access to chauffeurs, William and Middleton enjoy driving themselves from time to time. Their choice of vehicles may surprise some, as both have a history of driving rather ordinary cars. For instance, William's first car was a humble Ford Focus. Similarly, in the late '90s and early 2000s, both William and Middleton were often seen driving Volkswagen Golfs. However, as their circumstances evolved, they occasionally indulged in more luxurious vehicles. A notable example is when the couple arrived at the Earthshot Prize Awards in 2021, where they opted for a fully electric Audi.