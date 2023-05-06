King Charles III Wore Nearly $4 Billion Worth of Coronation Jewels at the Ceremony

The much-awaited coronation of King Charles III has finally taken place, and it was a grand affair, to say the least. One of the most talked-about aspects of the Coronation was the regalia, which consisted of some of the most precious and valuable jewels in the world. King Charles III wore nearly $4 billion worth of coronation jewels, which included the St. Edward's Crown, the Imperial State Crown, the Sovereign's Ring, and many other historic pieces. As per Instyle, the leading expert of UK jeweler Steven Stone, Maxwell Stone estimated the total value of the Coronation Regalia to be $3.8 billion.

Crisscut Magazine reported that the first piece to be presented was the St. Edward's Crown, which is made of solid gold and encrusted with diamonds, rubies, sapphires, and pearls. The crown weighs a staggering 4.9 pounds and hasn't been worn for over 200 years due to its immense weight.

Next up was the Imperial State Crown, which is arguably the most famous piece in the regalia. Adorned with 2,868 diamonds, 273 pearls, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, and 5 rubies, the crown is crafted from gold and silver. It weighs 1,060 grams and is 31.5 centimeters tall. The centerpiece of the crown is the Cullinan II diamond, which weighs in at a whopping 317 carats. The diamond is considered to be one of the most valuable in the world and is estimated to be worth around $200 million.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool

The Sovereign's Ring was another highlight of the coronation regalia. The ring features an octagonal sapphire that is overlaid with four rectangular-cut and one square-cut ruby that form a cross. The ring has been worn by British monarchs since the 13th century and is considered to be one of the most important pieces in the regalia.

The Sovereign's Scepter with the Cross was yet another stunning piece in the coronation regalia. The scepter is made of gold and is encrusted with diamonds, emeralds, and rubies. The centerpiece of the scepter is the Cullinan I diamond, which is also known as the Great Star of Africa, and it is the largest cut diamond in the world, weighing in at an incredible 530 carats. The diamond alone is estimated to be worth a staggering $400 million.

Other than the Sovereign Scepter, there was the Sovereign's Orb, which is a hollow gold sphere that is encrusted with diamonds, emeralds, rubies, and sapphires. The orb is topped with a large amethyst and a cross made of diamonds.

The coronation regalia also included the Gold Ampulla, which is a small, eagle-shaped vessel that is used to hold the holy oil used to anoint the monarch during the coronation ceremony. The Spurs, which are a pair of gold spurs, and the Sword of Offering, which is a large sword that symbolizes the king's power, were also part of the regalia.