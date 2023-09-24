With her most recent Instagram post, Khloé Kardashian emulated social media influencers. The founder of Good America used the platform to advertise a sponsored prize. She has collaborated with a luxury page @highkeyclout to giveaway luxury bags and merchandise to nine lucky winners. The Hulu star shared the simple rules for the giveaway with the caption, "Give away! Birkin Bag, & all of the Luxury prizes seen here! 9 winners in total. Check the steps below to enter to win 👜#sweepstakes #sponsored 1. Follow @highkeyclout 2. Follow EVERYONE @highkeyclout is following. (takes less than 30 seconds) 3. Come back here and tag a friend when you finish."

Her post continued, "Bonus Entry: post this to your story & tag @highkeyclout 🔑Prizes include: Birkin Bag 3 LV bags 3 Gucci bags 2 iMacs All valid entries must be made before September 24th, 2023. Sponsored by HighKey Clout. No purchase or payment necessary! This is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with, Instagram (Hermes, LV, Gucci, Or Apple). Void in FL, NY & PR. For full Sweepstakes Official Rules, see the link in @highkeyclout bio."

The reality TV star was seen sporting a bright red halter top, a crucifix necklace, and a pair of ripped jeans as she stood in her spacious closet for the promotional post. Fans also caught a glimpse of her enormous wall of colorful shoes. She posed with a variety of accessories, including pricey Birkin bags, Louis Vuitton goods, Apple iMacs, and opulent Gucci handbags. However, as per the US Sun, a large number of fans expressed their doubts and skepticism about the contest in the comment section while also calling it a 'scam'.

"I see these giveaways a lot I really want to know does anybody ever win these things," one Instagram fan said in the comments. "In your scamming bag Khloe, I love to see it," joked a second fan. "No one will win though," a third fan added, while a fourth one called it "BS."

This is not the first time a member of the Kardashians family has been called out for their 'fake promotions.' Last September, in a 'fake lottery scam,' Kim and Scott Disick advertised comparable prizes and were later sued for $40 million, reported Page Six. Fans were given a chance to win prizes worth $130,000 cash, first-class airfare to Los Angeles, and a three-night stay in Beverly Hills by the two famous TV personalities. However, the plaintiffs (those who participated in the lotteries but did not win) contended otherwise. In their case, they claimed that Kim, Scott, and Curated Businesses had planned the 'scam' Instagram contestants with the sole intention of selling their personal details to marketers.

As per TMZ, the lawsuit back then had asserted that the participants in the competition were getting "invaded by hundreds of advertisers, some of which are soliciting the Plaintiffs with potentially offensive and unwanted content." However, the giveaway company claimed that the winners were genuine and had received the prizes. The company also stated that it has all the necessary papers to support that claim.

