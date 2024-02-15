When ‘The View’ Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Gave an Exclusive Tour of Her Chic Apartment

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 5, 2023. It has since been updated.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a New York City resident, posted a breathtaking panorama of her neighborhood on her Instagram stories. She offered her devoted followers a rare glimpse inside her opulent NYC mansion. The View co-host also introduced a special family member.

In the accompanying caption, the 34-year-old woman described a beautiful evening she was sharing with her spouse. "Perfect patio night with my love," she wrote, mentioning her spouse Justin in the post. The former Director of Strategic Communications for the White House then took a photo of her living room. Farah was seen lovingly hugging her puppy while sitting on the sofa. Fans got a glimpse of her unique taste, including a white sofa and a white shelf with personal photographs, as well as her breathtaking view via floor-to-ceiling windows. This time she was able to decipher her words: "Cat naps with my lil doge."

Alyssa might appreciate some quiet time, particularly following her recent appearances on The View. Alyssa went to the audience on a recent episode of The View and strongly opposed the idea of becoming a stay-at-home wife, sparking a heated debate over the concept of trophy wives among the panelists. Though it prompted contrasting viewpoints, the discussion highlighted the need for women's economic autonomy.

Alyssa made it plain that she did not agree with the concept of a "trophy wife" or a "stay-at-home wife" who had no obligations outside the house. According to The US Sun, 45-year-old Sara Haines joked that she loved the concept, while 38-year-old Rachel Lindsay questioned whether or not it would be enough for her. Sara said, "It sounds amazing." To this, Lindsay commented, "Would that be enough for you?" and Sara replied, "Too soon, Rachel, too soon."

Rachel mentioned a comment made by a member on Reddit and said, "You can't put that on the table on the first date - clearly, what she was looking for was a daddy." Then Alyssa added, "If you're a trophy wife and doing nothing all day she's going to be a trophy wife. A stay-at-home mom - that's a full-time job, but staying home with no job, and no kids - you'd better be super fit because that's all you're bringing to the table. You're not helping contribute to the rent or the mortgage or anything."

Alyssa elaborated later on, "I'm a child of divorce, so this probably influences my opinion - women need to have their own money. That's what I don't like about this." Finally, she said, "If anything goes wrong or he mistreats you, you don't have independence from him." Even Sara looked on board, as she pointed out the value of personal freedom concerning a romantic relationship. When the crowd agreed with them, Alyssa said, "Oh, good!"