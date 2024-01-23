In a somewhat expected turn of events, a fervent supporter of Donald Trump in New Hampshire boldly asserted, albeit falsely, that the former President is currently holding office, insisting, "He's also my president as of now." This curious declaration unraveled during a conversation with a Newsmax reporter outside an event in Rochester on Sunday, where excited Trump supporters gathered in anticipation of the former POTUS' speech.

The supporter exclaimed, "Oh, of course, because since he was the president, he's also my president as of now, and will be my president, because our country, during his time, is really in a good situation." A second supporter asserted, "I love President Trump, and he's always been my president, and we need him. We need him in our country. We need God in our country, not only in America but around the world. We need him. We love him, and we'll support him all the way."

BEST TRUMP SUPPORTER IN AMERICA: Man who is attending his 68th Trump rally speaks from New Hampshire, says, "Donald Trump is our first rock star super hero president." WATCH pic.twitter.com/RxI8rXfhN9 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) January 21, 2024

As per Raw Story reports, although Trump’s supporters perceive him as a savior and the linchpin to a prosperous America, critics argued that the real estate mogul's messages often involve flipping allegations against him onto his accusers. This rhetorical strategy has been a permanent feature of Trump’s political disclosure, with allegations of 'fake news' and accusations of election impropriety aimed at detractors.

A New Hampshire Trump supporter, in line for a rally, tells @LelandVittert she can't feel her toes but for Trump it's "worth every bit of it." MORE: https://t.co/rSujZCBrxK #OnBalance pic.twitter.com/W5kL6nP5A5 — NewsNation (@NewsNation) January 23, 2024

As per The Guardian sources, a chief financial officer, Steve Baird, shared, “The funny thing is that everything the other side seems to accuse Trump of, they’re guilty of themselves. I feel more that Biden seems to be running the country like a dictator with all his executive orders and everything else. Trump might be a billionaire, but I feel more of a connection—that he’s more of a president for the people and that he’ll follow the constitution more than what the current establishment is doing.”

Despite facing several criminal charges, Trump continues to rally his base against perceived threats to democracy, accusing Biden of incompetence and positioning him as a danger to democratic principles. Derek Levine, a commercial airline pilot who also served in the Air Force for more than 20 years, said, “Trump has already been a president once and he wasn’t a dictator then. We’re seeing a dictator right now with weaponizing the FBI against conservative people, calling parents in Virginia who are concerned about what their kids are being taught, domestic terrorists. That’s a dictator; not what Trump did.”

As the 2024 election looms, this rally in New Hampshire offers a glimpse into the deep-seated beliefs among Trump's base and the effectiveness of his messaging strategy. Many have pointed out that by capitalizing on accusations and adeptly flipping them, Trump positions himself as the 'defender' of democracy. Whether this carefully crafted narrative will significantly influence the upcoming election and shape broader perceptions remains uncertain, but it undeniably plays a crucial role in maintaining the fervor of Trump's support base.

