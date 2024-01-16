Ex-Cop Claims He Has the FBI-Owned Intimate Tapes of Prince Andrew Filmed by Jeffrey Epstein

The Duke of York, Prince Andrew has been at the center of attention lately because of his name being mentioned in the infamous Jeffrey Epstein documents. The member of the royal family was previously out of the limelight entirely before mentions of his name leaked. Furthermore, he generally preferred staying away from the spotlight. Although both he and his representatives have strictly denied any sort of association with Epstein, nothing is set in stone. He was also quick to deny claims made against him by one of his alleged victims, Johanna Sjoberg. But, with each passing day, new information comes to light. And this new piece of information could potentially be a game-changer in the case.

The U.S. Sun recently interviewed a former police officer who made quite a shocking claim concerning Prince Andrew. The ex-cop by the name of John Mark Dougan believes that he has a computer hard drive that allegedly has footage of Epstein’s many sex tapes, including those involving Prince Andrew. Furthermore, he claimed that he wasn’t 100% sure whether or not the member of royalty was in it. This is because he simply couldn’t watch it due to the sensitive content on the drive.

BREAKING: British intelligence believes that former Palm Beach police officer John Mark Dougan (who fled to Russia) may have kompromat on Jeffrey Epstein associates. https://t.co/UU55gQdWee — Forensic News (indefinite hiatus) (@forensicnewsnet) September 21, 2019

Dougan was primarily asked about how he came into possession of such sensitive material, which could potentially alter the direction of the case. To this end, he claimed that the information initially belonged to a deceased member of the force who was a close friend of his. Furthermore, the drive is believed to be several years old, as Dougan claimed the files were in his late friend’s care when Epstein was first arrested back in 2006 for ‘Underage Traficking.’ But that’s not the most surprising part yet!

Russia may have incriminating evidence of the prince Andrew's alleged 2001 fling with then-17-year-old Epstein “slave", MI6, UK intelligence service say. It surrounds John Mark Dougan, an ex-Marine & former Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy who now lives in Russia, says reports. pic.twitter.com/OQPXfPw4Mm — Tweet Latest News (@TweetLatestNews) September 22, 2019

What’s possibly concerning is the fact that Dougan claimed the FBI and MI6 were well aware of the tapes and allegedly wanted them gone. The ex-cop recounted a 2019 report from The Sunday Times that echoed MI6 being “concerned” over Dougan possibly handing over such a vital piece of proof to members of the Russian government, especially after reportedly moving to the country. However, Dougan didn’t further elaborate on his time there and the endeavors he pursued during his time there. Neither did he comment on what happened to the hard drive while he was in the country.

Recently, the publication asked Dougan for a comment about the alleged sex tapes, and he kindly obliged. He revealed, “Apparently the FBI freaked out and told M16 that I was in possession of compromising material relating to Prince Andrew…” He continued to note, “At that point, I’d never been through the content of the hard drive.” Dougan concluded by stating, “Even after that, I’ve only taken a quick glance, enough to know it’s s*** I don’t want to see…” He issued no further comment, and the situation remained the same, with neither the authorities nor Prince Andrew discussing the matter.

