Jeffrey Epstein's Victim Claims Sex Tapes of Prince Andrew, Richard Branson, and Bill Clinton Exist

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

In 2019, The New Yorker reported that the video footage Sarah Ransome first spoke about in 2016, which implicated huge names like Prince Andrew and others, could not be verified and that the victim had only brought them up as 'evidence that would come out if he [Jeffery Epstein] harmed me.' However, as per The US Sun, Ransome has now reaffirmed her first assertion—that the tapes exist—claiming that she only changed her mind because she was afraid of being punished in the aftermath of the most recent document leak.

Court documents claim

convicted nonce Jeffrey Epstein recorded sex tapes of Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Richard Branson.



There isn't a bowl big enough for my vomit. 🤮pic.twitter.com/SpX8d43o02 — Lorna_TVeditor (@Lorna_TVeditor) January 8, 2024

Ransome wrote an email back in 2016 stating that Bill Clinton, Sir Richard Branson, and the Duke of York had all been recorded with an unidentified female on 'separate occasions,' as per Yahoo! News. Renowned US lawyer Alan Dershowitz's attorneys examined her assertions, claiming they demonstrated that 'her testimony was fabricated from whole cloth' and that her statements were 'false and defamatory.' Virginia Giuffre, another victim who was Andrew's alleged sexual partner, had initially said Epstein trafficked her for the Harvard law professor, but she later dropped the charges, stating she 'may have made a mistake' by accusing Dershowitz, reported CNN.

The newest set of court documents that were made public in the long-running defamation lawsuit between Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell revealed additional details of Ransome's accusations, who said that she would 'swear under oath and testify in court over these sex tapes' and claimed to have seen the video 'with my own two eyes.' However, it is worth noting that the presence of these men's names on the Epstein list is not equivalent to any wrongdoing on their part.

Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by Chris Jackson

Ransome mentioned in her emails, "When my friend had sexual intercourse with Clinton, Prince Andrew, and Richard Branson, sex tapes were filmed on each separate occasion by Jeffery. Thank God she managed to get a hold of some footage of the filmed sex tapes, which clearly identify the faces of Clinton, Prince Andrew, and Branson having sexual intercourse with her. Frustratingly enough, Epstein was not seen in any of the footage, but he was clever like that!"

As per the aforementioned report by The US Sun, she added, "After two hours of trying to convince my friend to come forward with me, I eventually managed to persuade her to send me some of the video footage, which she kept, implicating all three men mentioned above. I personally can confirm that I have, with my own two eyes, seen the evidence of these sexual acts, which clearly identifies Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and Richard Branson having sexual intercourse with my friend. I will be more than willing to swear under oath and testify in court over these sex tapes. It will break your heart into a million tiny pieces. Maureen, when you watch this footage, I know that what I watched yesterday will haunt me for the rest of my life!"

An alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein has told GMB that she stands by her original claim that the billionaire paedophile kept so-called secret 'sex tapes' of Prince Andrew, former US President Bill Clinton and business tycoon Sir Richard Branson. All three have denied the claim. pic.twitter.com/WvYSq8EEZB — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 9, 2024

In a civil lawsuit, which Giuffre resolved out-of-court in 2022 for an unknown sum, Prince Andrew was accused of sexual assault. He disputed the accusation and pleaded his innocence. In a surprising turn of events after the most recent document leak, Ransome said on ITV's Good Morning Britain: "There are videos that exist. The people that know they exist, I'm sure, are very frightened of them being released." She claimed, "Everything was recorded," adding that on Epstein's private island, "Ghislaine Maxwell, amongst others, regularly enforced that if I ever did come forward, myself and my family would be harmed."

SEXUAL ASSAULT: If you are being subjected to sexual assault or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).

