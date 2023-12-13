Former president Donald Trump has been heavily criticized for his totalitarian remarks. The New York Times and chief White House correspondent Peter Barker recently wrote a scathing article condemning the Republican leader's 'dictator' views. "After Trump is re-elected, those close to him have pledged to "come after" the media, launch criminal investigations into former advisers who defected from the previous administration, and rid the government of civil workers who are thought to be disloyal," Barker wrote.

In response, Trump called out the prominent journalist on his Truth social account saying: "Fake News writer Peter “Obama” Baker of the Failing New York Times, whose claim to fame is that, “he will never write anything good about the Great job President Trump did,” just wrote, in a major, front-page story, that I want to be a Dictator, but doesn’t mention it was said in a joking manner, and completed with “but only for a day, because I’m going to close the Border, and Drill, Drill, Drill,” a much different attitude and meaning!"

As per The Hill, Trump also addressed the issue while delivering a keynote during the New York Young Republican Club’s 111th Annual Gala: “[Peter] Baker today in the New York Times said that I want to be a dictator. I didn’t say that. I said I wanted to be a dictator for one day. You know why I wanted to be a dictator? Because I want a wall, and I want to drill, drill, drill.”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by James Devaney

Fox News's Sean Hannity questioned Trump last week about his intentions to "abuse power, to break the law, to use the government to go after people" if reelected.

When the subject was posed again, Trump responded, "Except for day one," after first declining to address it directly.

“Except for Day 1": A once-and-would-be-future president says he would be a dictator if he gets back to the White House but would limit it to 24 hours. Trump again goes where no president has before. ⁦@migold⁩ https://t.co/JcTE6h73h6 — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) December 6, 2023

“He says, ‘You’re not going to be a dictator, are you?’ I said, no, no, no — other than day one. We’re closing the border and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator,” Trump explained to Hannity.

The idea that a former president would joke about being a dictator, even for 24 hours, is not something we should take lightly. It's troubling to see someone in power normalizing authoritarianism, even in jest. I know Trump is known for his off-the-cuff remarks and provocations,… — Joe (@JoeMaristela) December 6, 2023

Other prominent Republican speakers at the Saturday night event included Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas and Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, both of whom have supported Trump's 2024 reelection campaign. “Less than a year from now, America has a choice to make — greatness or decline. I look around this city and I see the fingerprints of President Trump everywhere,” Gaetz stated during the Gala speech. “And how has New York rewarded this great man? By trying to bankrupt him and imprison him,” he said, referring to the ongoing civil trial of Trump, in which the management of his commercial enterprise is in jeopardy.

In a second Trump term, the forces that somewhat contained his autocratic tendencies in his first would all be weaker. As a result, his more extreme policy ideas would have a greater prospect of becoming reality. @charlie_savage @jonathanvswan @maggieNYT https://t.co/JrYkB5KVNK — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) December 4, 2023

As per Radar Online, Trump called out Barker saying he was taken out of context and added that he never proposed becoming a dictator after being re-elected.

