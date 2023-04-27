Southwest Airlines Calls Out 'Rude' Savannah Chrisley After She Claimed She Was 'Thrown Off' Flight

Southwest Airlines is pushing back against reality TV star Savannah Chrisley's claims that she was thrown off a flight for being an "unruly passenger." In a statement released by the airline, it stated that Chrisley arrived late to the boarding process and was repeatedly insulting towards its employees after being asked to gate-check her bag.

The airline went on to say that Chrisley's conduct resulted in her being denied boarding on her original flight, but they were able to book her on a later flight the same day. The airline is also "looking into the situation" after a video posted by Chrisley on her Instagram story on Thursday went viral.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Brandon Bell

In the video, Chrisley claimed that she was thrown off the flight because she refused to check her carry-on bag. She stated that she asked the airline attendant if she could take her bag on the flight, and if it did not fit, she would check it. The attendant told her that was not an option, and that she needed to check the bag.

Chrisley went on to claim that even the pilot stepped in and took her side, telling the attendant to "calm down" and that he would find space for the bag. However, that did not help the situation, and she was eventually thrown off the flight.

Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by Rick Diamond

"The Southwest attendant literally looked at the pilot – the man who was flying our plane and is responsible for our safety – and said stay out of it," she shared. "Now, I'm not gonna lie, when this Southwest attendant told the pilot to calm down I told him that there was no need for him to be an a**hole today and then he threw me off the flight," she said, as per Daily Mail.

Chrisley's niece, Chloe, was with her at the time, and she told the attendant that she had to get the 10-year-old home that night. However, the attendant allegedly responded, "I don't care." Chrisley later praised the pilot for defending her but called out Southwest Airlines for being "awful."

Chrisley didn't hesitate to keep her supporters in the loop regarding the incident, as she took to Instagram once again to commend the "handsome" pilot who came to her defense. Despite her criticism of Southwest Airlines, she acknowledged the pilot's chivalry, saying "Southwest, you're awful, but to the pilot who stood up for me and was a real good-looking guy – my hat goes off to you. You're great. Maybe switch airlines." She even went so far as to describe the pilot as "kinda hot."

Although Chrisley's journey had been derailed, she eventually managed to secure a connecting flight via Baltimore. However, instead of dwelling on the drama, she managed to find a silver lining, as she flashed a grin while flaunting the fact that she had an entire row to herself.