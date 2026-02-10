“The Store Ran Out of Cheetos” – Donald Trump’s Viral No-Tan Photo Sparks Hilarious Reactions from Netizens

Donald Trump, who attended the big fat wedding of the White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and Erin Elmore at Mar-a-Lago, was seen sans his signature tan makeup in viral photographs from the festivities. A picture from the wedding features a much paler-looking Donald Trump posing with the newlyweds.

The caption on the viral photo shared on an X account read, “A rare pic of Trump without his orange makeup.” The X post was flooded with memes and commentary from users.

A rare pic of Trump without his orange makeup pic.twitter.com/noZQQKTAJs — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 8, 2026

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Donald Trump’s botched makeup gave the Internet a field day. “Gosh, he does need the orange mask,” an X user wrote. Input from another X user: “He used it all on his hands,” referring to the many times the US President has been pictured with botched makeup on his hands to cover bruises.

Some users decided to bring in Trump’s extensive golfing roster into the conversation. “For a man who has spent 30% of his Presidency out on the golf course, how is this even possible? Maybe the orange paint is actually sunblock,” read a comment. Another asked jokingly, “Did it rain on the golf course today?”

From calling Donald Trump a “ghost” to orangey Cheetos, the Internet made some weird comparisons. Case in point – “They think Biden looked bad, Trump looks like a ghost,” read a comment from a netizen. Another one added, “The store ran out of Cheetos.”

Turns out, it wasn’t just the signature Trump-style tan that was missing. Several netizens thought that Donald Trump was seen without his dentures in the viral click. “He doesn’t have his big fake teeth in either,” noted an X user. Another one flagged, “He forgot his partial dentures.”

Simply put, the comments section of the post was flooded with remarks like “He forgot parts of his dentures, too,” and “Where are his teeth?”

Donald Trump was pictured dancing in one of the shots at the grand Mar-a-Lago wedding of Daniel Scavino Jr and Erin Elmore, which took place earlier this month. Also on the guest list was Elon Musk. Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancée, Bettina Anderson, and other members of the US President’s family and his close-knit circle were also a part of the wedding festivities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Scavino Jr. (@danscavino)

Meanwhile, Trump frequently occupies the headline space for his makeup mishaps. The most recent one was when he was touring a Ford factory in Detroit. He was trolled a great deal for his extra orange makeup and fluffy pink hair.

somebody did not do a very good job blending Trump’s face paint today pic.twitter.com/qcDudfByzS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 13, 2026

Donald Trump is often seen complaining about his unflattering pictures and angles. Last year, he slammed TIME magazine for using an unflattering picture of him on the cover, which resulted in a long Truth Social rant.

“Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They “disappeared” my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?” Trump’s long post slamming the magazine read.