Inside the Big Fat Mar-a-Lago Wedding – Trump, Elon Musk Lead Guest Roll Call, Melania Missing

It was a full house at Mar-a-Lago, in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. The occasion? The White House Deputy Chief of Staff Daniel Scavino Jr., married Erin Elmore, who happens to be the Director of Art in Embassies at the U.S. Department of State. Donald Trump and Elon Musk headlined the guest list, while Melania Trump was MIA from the wedding.

Besides Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the guest list at the Mar-a-Lago wedding also included Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancée, Bettina Anderson, Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump, Michael Boulos, Marco Rubio, Kristi Noem, Pete Hegseth, Stephen Miller, Pam Bondi, and Karoline Leavitt, along with her husband, Nicholas Riccio. Phew!

The photos from Daniel Scavino and Erin’s wedding are insanely viral on social media, given the timing of the new dump of Epstein files being released and occupying headline space. Donald Trump is seen dancing in one of the clips. In another one, he is seen laughing his heart out. He is seen welcoming the couple to the aisle in a separate photo from the carousel. Daniel Scavino and Erin simply added a ring emoji to the post.

The newlyweds also shared an inside video from the ceremony, featuring the wedding vows and the cake-cutting ceremony. Both Donald Trump and Elon Musk make multiple appearances in the video. “Erin and I are so grateful for the love and support that surrounded us on one of the most meaningful days of our lives. Thank you for celebrating with us—it meant the world,” the caption on the post read. In the comments section, both Lara Trump and Bettina Anderson dropped multiple emojis.

Meanwhile, the White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, who is expecting her second child, was also pictured at the wedding. Her plus one at the wedding was her husband, Nicholas Riccio. Posting pictures from the weddings on social media, Leavitt wrote, “Two MAGA weddings, one weekend! Congratulations to our wonderful friends Alex Bruesewitz and Carolina Adriana Bruesewitz, Daniel Scavino Jr., and Erin Scavino.”

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, who was also on the guestlist, reportedly attended the wedding without her husband, sparking rumors. Her husband, Bryon Noem, was MIA from the Mar-a-Lago wedding. She was pictured arriving with Stephen Miller at the event.

Turns out, Melania wasn’t the only MAGA elite who skipped the wedding. Ivanka Trump was also not seen at the festivities. First Lady Melania Trump is currently busy with the promotional duties of her eponymous documentary that released in theatres last week.

Meanwhile, another wedding kept the MAGA elite busy this week. Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz married Carolina Adriana Bruesewitz in front of friends and family at the Trump National Doral Miami. Nicki Minaj also received an invite and was seen posing with the newlyweds. Last week, the singer attended the Trump Accounts Summit and described herself as Trump’s “Number 1 fan.”

Speaking of her recent political awakening and why she supports Trump, Nicki Minaj said in a podcast, “Religious freedom is very important to me, but if I’m being honest, President Trump… because when I saw how he was being treated over and over and over, I just couldn’t handle it. I felt that same, you know, a lot of that bullying in this man’s campaign, and all of the lying. I felt that that had been done to me for so many years, and I was watching it in real time happen to someone else, and I didn’t think he deserved it. And it made me think, I can’t do this anymore.”