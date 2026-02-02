Nicki Minaj Reveals the Real Reason She Became a Trump Supporter – It Has Nothing to Do with Gold Card

Nicki Minaj has been a vocal MAGA supporter lately, and she even said at the Trump Accounts Summit last week that she is the President’s “No.1 fan.” Now, defending her political stance on Katie Miller’s podcast, the Super Bass, Nicki Minaj revealed the real reason she is supporting Trump.

Nicki Minaj said during the podcast, “Religious freedom is something that’s very important to me, but if I’m being honest, President Trump… because when I saw how he was being treated over and over and over, I just couldn’t handle it.”

She went on to say that she felt Trump was being bullied. “I felt that same, you know, a lot of that bullying in this man’s campaign, and all of the lying. I felt that that had been done to me for so many years, and I was watching it in real time happen to someone else, and I didn’t think he deserved it. And it made me think, I can’t do this anymore,” Minaj said during the podcast.

Speaking of her political awakening, the Anaconda singer told the host, “The last thing that really did it was me seeing certain things this recent presidential campaign…and knowing that I could help. Sometimes people can push you so much that they push you all the way into your next calling.”

After she met with Trump last week, the singer posted a picture of the Trump Gold Card. For the unversed, per the official website of the Trump Gold Card, after paying a processing fee of $15,000 DHS and a background approval, along with a whopping contribution of $1 million, one can receive U.S. residency in record time.

As she attended the Trump Accounts Summit, Nicki Minaj said, “Well, I don’t know what to say, but I will say that I am probably the president’s no. 1 fan. And that’s not going to change.”

She continued to praise Donald Trump and said at the event, “And the hate with what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it’s gonna motivate all of us to support him more. We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him. The smear campaigns are not going to work. He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him.”

Trump called Nicki Minaj “the greatest and most successful female rapper in history.” The two walked hand-in-hand as they entered the event venue. Trump, who held Minaj’s hand throughout the photo-op, said, “I said, I’m gonna let my nails grow because I love those nails.”

Meanwhile, on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host tried to decode the Trinidadian singer and Donald Trump’s friendship. “She is exactly who ICE has been rounding up,” Kimmel said, talking about Nicki Minaj.

“But he invites her to the Oval Office. If you’re Nicki Minaj and you pledge allegiance to Orange Julius, it’s different, I guess. So different, in fact, that Nicki Minaj is now in possession of a Trump gold card. But [Minaj] didn’t buy one. She said she got it for free; he gave it to her. She gets a gold card. He gets a famous Black friend. It’s what you call the art of the deal,” Kimmel added in his piece.

Taking further swipes at both Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump, Kimmel joked on his show, “I mean, he really thinks that he owns the country. Is he going to start handing our stuff out now? Nicki, how do you like a monument? What do you want? Washington? No. Lincoln? Take a Lincoln. What about a nuclear weapon? You could use it on Cardi B.”