Jimmy Kimmel Tries to Decode Donald Trump-Nicki Minaj Friendship – “She Gets a Gold Card, He Gets a…”

Jimmy Kimmel did what he does best – he went on to troll US President Donald Trump and his newest friend, Nicki Minaj. The singer, who now identifies as “Trump’s No. 1 fan,” attended the Trump Accounts Summit, where she kept gushing about him.

Meanwhile, for Jimmy Kimmel, Trump and Minaj’s friendship doubled up as a content goldmine for his newest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! “She is exactly who ICE has been rounding up,” Kimmel said, talking about Nicki Minaj, a Trinidadian singer.

Kimmel also took a swipe at the picture Nicki Minaj posted with her Trump Gold Card. “But he invites her to the Oval Office. If you’re Nicki Minaj and you pledge allegiance to Orange Julius, it’s different, I guess. So different, in fact, that Nicki Minaj is now in possession of a Trump gold card,” he said.

The host added jokingly, “But [Minaj] didn’t buy one. She said she got it for free; he gave it to her. She gets a gold card. He gets a famous Black friend. It’s what you call the art of the deal.”

Kimmel went on to take swipes at Trump and Minaj both in his piece, and he said, “I mean, he really thinks that he owns the country. Is he going to start handing our stuff out now? Nicki, how do you like a monument? What do you want? Washington? No. Lincoln? Take a Lincoln. What about a nuclear weapon? You could use it on Cardi B.”

Jimmy Kimmel went on to shade Melania Trump’s eponymous documentary during a segment of his show. “Not since The Terminator has there been this much excitement for a movie about a European cyborg,” Kimmel said. Speaking about the premiere of the movie Melania, he said, “Among the luminaries in attendance were Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga… Oh no, wait, it was Dr. Phil and Waka Flocka Flame,” Kimmel jokingly said.

He continued, “The guest list also included disgraced former New York City mayor Eric Adams, Dr. Oz, Todd and Julie Chrisley, RFK… it was either a movie premiere or Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars.”

At the Trump Accounts Summit earlier this week, Nicki Minaj said, “Well, I don’t know what to say, but I will say that I am probably the president’s no. 1 fan. And that’s not going to change.”

She went on to praise Trump and said, “And the hate with what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it’s gonna motivate all of us to support him more. We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him. The smear campaigns are not going to work. He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him.”

.@POTUS: “There’s a certain person that’s here, who’s the greatest and most successful female rapper in history, @NICKIMINAJ… she’s generously stepping up. She’s investing hundreds of thousands of dollars in Trump Accounts to support the children of her incredible fans.” pic.twitter.com/rFjlBHFjnC — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 28, 2026

The singer was also photographed attending the premiere of Melania in Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, Trump gave a shout-out to Nicki Minaj with these words: “There’s a certain person that’s here, who’s the greatest and most successful female rapper in history, Nicki Minaj… she’s generously stepping up. She’s investing hundreds of thousands of dollars in Trump Accounts to support the children of her incredible fans.”