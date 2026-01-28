Nicki Minaj, Donald Trump’s “No. 1 Fan” (Her Words), Slams Gavin Newsom

So, this happened – Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom’s rift just got a brand-new member – Nicki Minaj. The singer, who was one of the guest attendees at the Trump Accounts Summit event hosted on Wednesday, now identifies as “Trump’s No. 1 fan.”

While speaking to Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz during the event, Nicki Minaj went on to shred the President’s longtime nemesis and California Governor Gavin Newsom, and she said, “He doesn’t want to make a change. Absolutely not.”

Taking a jibe at him further, the singer added, “Newsom only wants to be seen. He does not want to do anything credible with his time or life.”

.@NICKIMINAJ on California Governor Gavin Newsom (D): “He doesn’t want to make a change. Newsom only wants to be seen. He does not want to do anything credible with his time or life.” pic.twitter.com/L9w7zMrDWk — CSPAN (@cspan) January 28, 2026

That’s not it, Nicki Minaj also admitted during the event that she happens to be a fan of Donald Trump. “Well, I don’t know what to say, but I will say that I am probably the president’s no. 1 fan. And that’s not going to change,” the Anaconda singer said at the Trump Accounts Summit.

Minaj added that all the criticism aimed at Trump motivates her to back him even more. “And the hate with what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it’s gonna motivate all of us to support him more. We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him. The smear campaigns are not going to work. He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Trinidadian singer also unlocked her gateway to legal residency in the US. In other words, she posted a picture of her Trump Gold Card. Per the official website of the Trump Gold Card, after paying a processing fee of $15,000 DHS and a background approval, along with a whopping contribution of $1 million, one can receive U.S. residency in record time. In case you missed it, this is the post we are referring to.

Another highlight of the Trump Accounts Summit was when Donald Trump went on to praise Nicki Minaj during the event, saying, “There’s a certain person that’s here, who’s the greatest and most successful female rapper in history, Nicki Minaj… she’s generously stepping up. She’s investing hundreds of thousands of dollars in Trump Accounts to support the children of her incredible fans.”

Trump, who was also pictured walking hand-in-hand with Minaj, said during the event, “I am going to let my nails grow because I love those nails.”

.@POTUS: “There’s a certain person that’s here, who’s the greatest and most successful female rapper in history, @NICKIMINAJ… she’s generously stepping up. She’s investing hundreds of thousands of dollars in Trump Accounts to support the children of her incredible fans.” pic.twitter.com/rFjlBHFjnC — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 28, 2026

As far as the Trump-Newsom rivalry goes, the President recently claimed that he and Gavin used to get along well once upon a time. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump said during his speech, as Newsom watched away: “I know Gavin was here. I used to get along so great with Gavin when I was president. Gavin’s a good guy.”

“We did help them a lot in Los Angeles, a lot … early in my term, when they had some problems. But we would love to do it. I will say this, if I were a Democrat governor, or whatever, I would call up Trump, I’d say, ‘Come on in, make us look good,’ because we’re cutting crime down to nothing,” Trump said taking a swipe at Gavin Newsom, who later responded in his signature style – a meme that was posted on social media.