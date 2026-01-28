Trump Accounts Ignite a New American Dream as President Unveils $1,000 For Every Child

President Donald Trump formally launched Trump Accounts, a new government-backed savings initiative designed to strengthen American families and give children a tangible financial foundation for the future, framing the program as an investment in opportunity, responsibility, and the American Dream.

As the event concluded, Trump returned to the central message of the launch. “If we take care of our families and give our children opportunity, America’s best days are still ahead,” he said. “This is how we make the American Dream real again — for every child.”

The Trump administration hosted a Trump Accounts Summit on January 28 in Washington, where officials outlined how the program will deposit $1,000 into a savings account for every child born between 2025 and 2028. Despite frigid winter conditions outside, the event drew lawmakers, business leaders, and supporters eager to highlight what the White House described as one of the most consequential family-focused policies in years.

“I believe that Trump Accounts will be remembered as one of the most transformative policy innovations of all time” – President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fiUxduRS5R — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 28, 2026

“Perhaps no provision of the Great Big Beautiful Bill will prove more consequential than Trump Accounts,” Trump said at the summit, referring to the sweeping legislation passed last year that created the savings plan. Administration officials said the accounts are structured to grow tax-advantaged and can be supplemented by families over time.

Funds in Trump Accounts may later be used for approved future-oriented purposes, including higher education, job training, buying a first home, or starting a business. The administration said the design encourages long-term planning and financial literacy, particularly for working- and middle-class families who often struggle to set aside savings early.

Major corporations quickly moved to support the initiative. Banking giants JPMorganChase and Bank of America separately announced they would match the government’s $1,000 contribution by placing an additional $1,000 into retirement savings accounts for eligible employees. Other companies, including technology firm Broadcom, also pledged similar participation, expanding the reach of the program beyond federal funding alone.

Scott Bessent breaks it down on Trump Accounts: “Rather than giving a toy for a birthday or holiday, they can contribute to these accounts.” HUGE start in life! pic.twitter.com/I9To6Yg5ML — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 28, 2026

The president welcomed the private-sector response, saying it demonstrated broad confidence in the initiative’s goals. He described the corporate commitments as proof that the program aligns with long-term economic growth and workforce stability.

The launch event took on a celebratory tone when Trump unexpectedly called several high-profile guests onto the stage, including rapper Nicki Minaj and entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary, widely known as Mr. Wonderful.

Minaj praised the idea of giving children a financial head start, saying programs like Trump Accounts can change the trajectory of young lives. “When you give kids something to stand on, you give them confidence,” she said, drawing applause from the crowd.

Trump Accounts are a massive WIN for the next generation. With smart contributions, an account can grow to over $300K by 18 and $1M+ by 28. Even without adding a dime, kids still start adulthood ahead. That’s how you jump-start the American Dream. 🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/bk4wpPwYDC — America First Policy Institute (@A1Policy) January 28, 2026

O’Leary echoed that sentiment from a business perspective, calling the initiative a smart investment in the country’s future. “You want kids to understand money early, to grow assets, and to think long-term,” he said. “That’s how you build a strong country.”

White House officials said Trump Accounts will roll out nationally during the upcoming tax season, with enrollment designed to be simple and accessible. Safeguards are in place to ensure funds are used for approved purposes that promote stability and upward mobility. Rather than short-term aid, the program is designed to grow alongside a child, helping families prepare for milestones that define independence and success.

By pairing a government contribution with family savings and private-sector participation, the administration has framed Trump Accounts as a catalyst for financial independence. For Trump, the goal is straightforward: invest early in children, strengthen families, and turn the promise of the American Dream into something concrete — not just for today, but for generations to come.