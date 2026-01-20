Gavin Newsom Just Made Up Another ‘Peace Prize’ for Trump and the Internet Exploded With Memes

The official account for the press office of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s favorite meme template is unarguably anything that has to do with US President Donald Trump. The reason we brought this up today is that Gavin Newsom just made up a fictional award for Trump.

On his X handle, Gavin Newsom’s team shared a meme, featuring an AI-generated picture of Gavin Newsom handing a little trophy to a baby version of Trump, sparking a meme fest online.

Gavin Newsom enclosed the X post with a caption that read, “In honor of lasting one full year in office, California Governor Gavin Newsom today awarded Donald Trump the California Peace Prize. Please join us in congratulating Daddy’s Little Helper!”

In honor of lasting one full year in office, @CAGovernor Gavin Newsom today awarded Donald Trump the California Peace Prize. Please join us in congratulating Daddy’s Little Helper! pic.twitter.com/Y68jW8b7ns — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 20, 2026

Gavin Newsom’s post was a dig at the multiple Peace Prizes won by Trump last year. Among them the first-ever FIFA Peace Prize and the Richard Nixon Foundation’s Architect of Peace Award. 2026’s Nobel Peace Prize winner and Venezuela opposition leader Maria Machado recently presented her Nobel Peace Prize to Trump.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that netizens had a field day over the Trump meme posted by Gavin Newsom. A string of memes continued. “Giving him his1 year in office award before he starts crying,” read a comment from an X user. Another one added, “Satire level: elite. Politics really is turning into performance art at this point.”

The jury is out of Gavin Newsom’s post, and the Internet absolutely loved the humour. “Now that’s funny right there,” read a comment. “You win the Internet for the day,” said another netizen, referring to Gavin Newsom’s latest meme offering.

“Aww come on! You made the terrible toddler cute. Big mistake, he is not a bit cute in any way,” another netizen commented on Gavin Newsom’s post jokingly. Inputs from another user, “Wow, even rarer than the Nobel Peace Prize!”

Another one added, “Aww! How nice that he could get his own special little trophy, made especially just for him.” A quick look at what the comments section of Gavin Newsom’s X post looked like. “Yes, give him a shiny participation award that he can drool over,” read one of the comments.

The latest Trump meme shared by Gavin Newsom’s press office got a big thumbs up from netizens. “You guys are hilarious. Hahahahaha,” a comment read. Similar thoughts echoed in another comment that read, “Keep it coming.”

Speaking of the Nobel Prize, a reporter recently asked Trump, “Can you speak to your letter you wrote to the prime minister saying the Nobel Prize influenced your thinking on Greenland?” The US President’s reply to this was: “I don’t care about the Nobel Prize. First of all, a very fine woman (Maria Machado) felt that I deserved it and really wanted me to have the Nobel Prize, and I appreciate that. If anybody thinks that Norway doesn’t control the Nobel Prize, they are just kidding.”

REPORTER: Can you speak to your letter you wrote to the prime minster saying the Nobel Prize influenced your thinking on Greenland? TRUMP: I don’t care about the Nobel Prize. First of all, a very fine woman felt that I deserved it and really wanted me to have the Nobel Prize,… pic.twitter.com/W9S2sJt466 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2026

Last week, Maria Machado handed her Nobel Peace Prize to Trump at the White House. She shared a special post on X, thanking Trump and wrote, “President Trump, on behalf of the Venezuelan people, thank you for this consequential conversation with you and your administration, one that reaffirms Venezuelans’ deep trust in the United States and in your leadership. Together, we will build a free and sovereign Venezuela: America’s most reliable and secure ally in the hemisphere. Thank you, Mr. President.”