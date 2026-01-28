Nicki Minaj Pledges Funds to Back Trump Accounts for Children of ‘Barbz,’ Says Program Will ‘Reduce Disparity’

Popular rapper Nicki Minaj appears adamant in pursuing her recent interest in philanthropy and politics. The artist, widely known as “The Queen of Rap,” has reportedly pledged hundreds of thousands of dollars to support a new Trump administration initiative.

According to The New York Post, his initiative provides tax-advantaged investment accounts for children, including newborn babies of her fans, known as “Barbz.”

Minaj is expected to announce contributions estimated between $150,000 and $300,000 at a Trump Accounts summit in Washington on January 28, 2025.

She will make this announcement alongside President Donald Trump’s Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, and Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz.

Other members also include Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary and Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines, who is married to Health Secretary RFK Jr.

According to The Post, the program will offer $1,000 starter investment accounts for children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028. Under the initiative, parents may add up to $5,000 annually.

Employers can contribute up to $2,500 per year. These contributions continue until the child turns 18. In a statement, Nicki Minaj said her decision was motivated by her experiences as a mother and her desire to support families facing financial difficulties.

“This program is designed to reduce disparities in financial outcomes for children from different backgrounds,” the rapper said. “It may have a significant impact on urban communities, which are more likely to face economic challenges,” she added.

Additionally, Minaj stated that the program is an opportunity to encourage efforts to address wealth disparities and promote responsible money management, especially in poor communities. Minaj is originally from Trinidad & Tobago and was raised in Queens.

According to Borgen Magazine, Minaj’s childhood was difficult as she witnessed her father’s violent behavior and his struggle with drug addiction. This led to severe instability at home.

Her father allegedly sold household belongings to fund his addiction, abused Minaj’s mother, and once set their house on fire while she was inside. Desperate to escape, the rapper strove to overcome poverty and helplessness.

Today, Nicki Minaj is the richest female rapper in the world, with an estimated net worth of $100 million. Beyond her career, Minaj has consistently given back through philanthropic efforts often carried out quietly.

Subsequently, the Trump Accounts program was included in the administration’s main legislative package signed into law last year. Citizens can begin making contributions on July 4, 2026, through a new IRS filing system. These accounts are intended to help Americans build long-term savings plans.

In December, Nicki Minaj participated in a discussion with conservative commentator and wife of late Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk, at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference in Phoenix. She praised Trump and vice president JD Vance as a “role model” for young men.

“Young men, you have amazing role models like our handsome, dashing president,” Minaj said. “And you have amazing role models like the assassin JD Vance,” she added. As soon as she realised her choice of words, the rapper covered her mouth in utter embarrassment.

Erika Kirk praised her for being “courageous” despite backlash from the entertainment industry. “I didn’t notice,” Minaj replied to the criticism. “We don’t even think about them.”

However, the unfiltered and fun words sparked massive backlash on social media. Ultimately, more than 120,000 people signed a petition calling for Minaj’s deportation from the United States.

In response to the backlash, everyone’s beloved “Barbie” deactivated her social media account and remained away from the spotlight for a few days. Finally, she made a comeback on January 18, 2026, and soon after took to X to share her new political opinions once again.