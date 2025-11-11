President Trump’s Golf Outing Backfires as His Worn-Out Appearance Fuels Talk of Aging.

Donald Trump’s rumored health decline has sparked major attention online. The 79-year-old U.S. President recently grabbed attention after a disheveled picture of him made rounds on the internet. Trump returned to the golf course for another round this weekend. His look made critics turn their heads as he showed visible signs of ageing, which made everyone feel that he was indeed growing old faster than ever.

The off-guard picture of Mr. Trump from his Mar-A-Lago estate features him wearing a white monogrammed golf shirt with his own name and title. A worn Space Force patch on his shirt didn’t help the unflattering look.

Meanwhile, he sported a totally worn-out ‘Make America Great Again’ baseball cap in white, which made his ageing signs all the more prominent. This sparked all the more memes and jokes on his visible inability to emerge as the big savior of America.

President Donald U Trump playing golf today at the INCREDIBLE Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach!! pic.twitter.com/5j9gaQPJI1 — A Miller (@amilleraz0) November 9, 2025

Shared on Threads, the social media user captioned it as “I still can’t get over that millions of Americans believe THIS is their savior.” The details of his tired and aged face, along with a sense of dishevelness, churned up more criticism from social media users. One of them commented, “He has to have his name stitched on his shirt in case he forgets who he is?”. Another netizen wrote, “What an unflattering photo. It shows how he is aging fast.” Yet a third user commented, “I don’t think I have ever seen another leader wear an ill-fitting shirt with his name and title on it.”

The flood of jokes over the photo shows how doubtful many are about his health and fitness. In such a crucial world position, attention towards his age and declining health, have made people think otherwise. These sightings have revived chatter about possible health problems.

Talking about Donald Trump’s golfing adventure, he made some surprising new appearances on his 18-year-old granddaughter Kai Trump’s vlogs. These videos have garnered millions of views that portray the U.S. President’s unseen side of personality as a grandfather and not a world leader. He was recently spotted enjoying the game at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, which is lavishly spread across acres of land.

MOMENTS AGO: Trump and his entourage arrive at the golf course for a second straight day of golfing amid government shutdown.🤔 He doesn’t give a crap about you pic.twitter.com/Z9roFYmbsB — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) November 9, 2025

Democratic critics point to more signs Trump may not be fit to serve. One of the most shocking pieces of evidence that came out showed him dozing off in the middle of a press briefing at the Oval Office. While members and dignitaries of the White House discussed reducing prices of obesity drugs, the 79-year-old was seen sitting with his eyes closed.

Inviting more criticism, netizens immediately rewarded him with the name of ‘Sleepy Don’, while clips of his bizarre moment went viral all over the internet. Interestingly, none of his aides and staff took any specific note of the situation, which raises a bigger question of indifference towards such episodes of lapses.

Democratic Party loyalist Symone Sanders-Townsend addressed the matter and said, “Who is actually in charge here? When I saw that, it brought up the questions again about what the actual apparatus of this White House is. Who is actually in charge here? Because that can’t be the first time the president fell asleep. You know how I know? Because they didn’t bat an eye.”