The Solution to Joe Biden's 'Incompetence Puzzle' is a ‘No Holds Barred’ Debate: Trump

Former President Donald Trump has challenged President Joe Biden to another debate, proposing a format with fewer rules and no moderators. Trump suggested this as an opportunity for Biden to demonstrate his 'competence or lack thereof.' The presumptive GOP presidential nominee, in a post on Truth Social on Thursday, July 4, penned, "I have the answer to the Crooked Joe Biden Incompetence Puzzle — Let’s do another debate, but this time, no holds barred...An all-out discussion, with just the two of us on stage, talking about the future of our country" as per The Hill.

I have the answer to the Crooked Joe Biden Incompetence Puzzle — Let’s do another Debate, but this time, no holds barred - An all on discussion, with just the two of us on stage, talking about the future of our Country. The ratings were massive for the First Debate, record… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 4, 2024

In the first 2024 debate, each candidate had only two minutes per answer, followed by one minute for rebuttals. Their microphones were turned off when they exceeded their time or while the other candidate was speaking. Trump argued that his proposed format would allow Biden to explain policies that have been criticized as harmful to the American people.

If Trump & Biden are going to agree to a no holds barred debate that means Joe can bring Commander and Major on stage with him, right? He should wear the Ray Bans too. — TheGrandPuba (@ftermidnight) July 6, 2024

Known to be obsessed with ratings, Trump also said, "The ratings were massive for the first debate...record-setting...But this one, because of the format, would blow everything away!" "Let Joe explain why he wants open borders, with millions of people, including many violent criminals from unknown places, pouring into our once great nation, or why he supports men playing in women's sports," Trump said. "Or demand ALL ELECTRIC VEHICLES within five years, or why he allowed INFLATION TO RUN RAMPANT, destroying the livelihoods of our citizens, and so much more."

TRUMP CHALLENGES BIDEN TO "NO HOLDS BARRED" DEBATE pic.twitter.com/474heU7xoQ — Breaking News (@TheNewsTrending) July 5, 2024

He argued that "it would also, under great pressure, prove his 'competence,' or lack thereof," referencing the increasing calls for Biden to drop out of the race following his poor performance in the first debate, as per HuffPost. During the war of words on June 27, Biden froze on stage and later mistakenly claimed to have 'beat Medicare.' Following his disastrous performance, several key Democrats and donors have called for Biden to step down from the ticket.

According to a report from The New York Times, during a meeting with Democratic governors President Joe Biden shared that he is going to stop scheduling meetings after 8pm in an effort to get more sleep. pic.twitter.com/SunLuZJSON — Breakfast Television (@breakfasttv) July 5, 2024

In light of the same, Biden invited nearly two dozen Democratic governors to the White House on July 3. During the meeting, Biden reportedly told the attendees that he needed more sleep and to work fewer hours, even avoiding events held after 8 p.m. Biden's comments follow previous reports indicating that he can only fully manage the job between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

Circling back, as per The New York Post, the former president, concluded, "It would be yet another test for me. What a great evening it would be, just the two of us, one-on-one, in a good, old-fashioned debate, the way they used to be. ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE!!!" It's also worth noting that the two politicians are set to face off again. Another debate has been agreed upon by both campaigns and is scheduled for September 10 at 9 p.m.