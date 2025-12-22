“My Wife Would Not Be Happy” – Donald Trump Holds Back at Rally Due to Melania’s Warning

Donald Trump, who was busy during the promotions of his “Affordability Tour” during the weekend, made a stop at Rocky Mount, North Carolina, where he went on to take a swipe at Hillary Clinton, while his wife, Melania Trump, stood by his side.

Donald Trump said during the event that he enjoyed “beating” Hillary Clinton during the 2016 elections. His boastful speech quickly escalated into a condescending one. The video from Donald Trump’s speech slamming Hillary is spreading like wildfire on social media.

During his speech, Donald Trump said, “Hillary was nasty. I was gonna use the B-word. My wife would not be happy. Hooh, I would not want to go home to Hillary! She was nasty. My wife always says, ‘Please, please don’t use foul language,’” Trump continued.

🚨 TRUMP’S ON A ROLL RIGHT NOW “Hillary was a nasty – I was gonna use the B word. My wife would NOT be happy.” “Hooh, I would NOT want to go home to Hillary! She was NASTY!” “Hillary has a much higher IQ than Kamala. Probably 50 or 60 points higher. She’s NASTY.” 😭 pic.twitter.com/hk9hXfSc0O — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 20, 2025

Trump was slammed bigtime for the comments he made during the rally. “Trump talking like this is funny, but I’m done with comedy hour,” an X user wrote. Echoing similar thoughts, another user wrote, “Honestly, this is all old, boring, and repetitive at this point. While true, we’ve heard this so many times now. He should talk about how embarrassingly redacted the Epstein files are.”

Another netizen, schooling Trump, wrote, “The name-calling doesn’t work any longer. It’s getting old.” Another one added, “This is brain rot. How is any of this relevant to anything at all?”

This isn’t the first time Donald Trump has spoken about wife, Melania, being upset over something. In a media interaction from earlier this month, the President stated that he and the First Lady often find themselves clashing about the Ballroom construction noise. “Every time I hear them, I love the sound. I wouldn’t say my wife is thrilled,” Trump said.

Trump mentioned that Melania often complains about the noise and added, “She hears piledrivers in the background all day, all night. They go till 12 o’clock in the morning ‒ day, night, piledrivers. ‘Darling, could you turn off the piledrivers?’ Sorry, darling. That’s progress. But no, we’re doing great. I think it’s going to be the finest ballroom ever built.”

HILARIOUS: President Trump on First Lady Melania Trump hearing construction at the White House for the new ballroom: “I love the sound. I wouldn’t say my wife is thrilled. She hears piledrivers in the background, all day, all night…. ‘Darling, could you turn off the… pic.twitter.com/cd2PceHcBD — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 2, 2025

Meanwhile, the trailer of Melania Trump’s upcoming eponymous documentary has also led to a lot of speculation about her troubled marriage with Donald Trump. In a section of the video, Melania is seen calling to congratulate her husband on winning the 2024 elections.

“Hi Mr. President. Congratulations,” Melania is heard saying on the phone call. When Trump asks her if she watched it, she simply replied, “I did not. I will see it on the news.” The segment has been trending big time on social media.

A body language expert even tried to decode that very scene in which Melania is seen congratulating Donald Trump on his Presidential win. Body language expert Darren Stanton told Unilad, “There’s also another moment when she’s on the phone with him, and her facial expression is one of annoyance. It’s clear that there are times in the marriage when he does annoy her, and she doesn’t hide it.”

Donald and Melania Trump have been married for more than 20 years. Despite long-standing rumors, the First Lady and the U.S. President continue to present a united front.

Melania Trump spoke about her marriage to Donald Trump in one of her previous interviews and she even shared how he is as a father to their kid Barron, and said, “To be with a man as my husband … you need to have a very independent life. I just don’t have the time … to spend with my children and my wife.” To support that, the First Lady said, “My husband is traveling… Barron needs somebody as a parent, so I am with him all the time.”

Melania, a Slovenian model, began her career in New York in the Nineties. She met the then real estate and business tycoon Donald Trump at a fashion Week party in New York in 1998 and they started dating shortly after. The two got married on January 22, 2005.