Body Language Expert Reveals Biggest Takeaway from Melania Documentary Trailer – “She Has Grown Frustrated With…”

Melania Trump’s documentary of the same name will hit the screens in January, but it has been topping the list of trends ever since its trailer was released this week. The trailer shares a glimpse of Melania’s life as the First Lady of the United States.

As the trailer explores Melania’s role as First Lady and her relationship with the President, body language experts believe that there is way more to the trailer than what meets the eye.

MELANIA, the film, exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026. pic.twitter.com/n2kloQ4JwW — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) December 17, 2025

Decoding Melania Trump’s body language in the trailer, expert Darren Stanton was quoted as saying by Unilad, “This new trailer presents Melania Trump as a highly confident and powerful woman in her own right. She’s been in the background for quite some time. Although she has often appeared alongside Donald Trump at press calls, it’s clear she has grown frustrated with being seen as a semi-silent figure standing at his side while he receives all the attention and limelight.”

Weighing in on what Melania Trump’s gestures indicate in the trailer, the body language expert added, “Her body language in the trailer consistently conveys confidence, with an upright posture, controlled and elegant movement, a sophisticated wardrobe, open-palm gestures, and steady eye contact with others.”

Analyzing the tone of Melania’s voice, the expert revealed, “Her voice is very confident, too, with a tone that remains calm and consistent, with no pitch rises or cracks that might suggest insecurity.”

There is also a possibility of Melania getting annoyed by husband Donald Trump, the body language expert claimed. “There’s also another moment when she’s on the phone with him, and her facial expression is one of annoyance. It’s clear that there are times in the marriage when he does annoy her, and she doesn’t hide it,” said the expert.

So, what else to expect from the documentary based on Melania? Here’s what the experts have to say: “This film feels very much like a coming-out moment for Melania Trump. It is a declaration of ‘this is who I am, deal with it’. With Donald Trump set to leave office one day, the timing suggests to me a strategic move to establish her identity beyond his political career.”

Meanwhile, there is a moment from the Melania documentary trailer that is trending a great deal. It showcases Melania congratulating Donald Trump after his win as President in the 2024 elections. “Hi Mr. President. Congratulations,” says Melania in the trailer when Trump asks her, “Did you watch it?” Melania straight up replies, “I did not. I will see it on the news.” The scene garnered a separate base and quickly became a popular meme template.

Melania Trump is producing her own documentary under her new venture, Muse Films. Announcing her new production house recently, Melania wrote on social media, “PRESENTING: MUSE FILMS. My new production company. MELANIA, the film, will be exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026.”

Besides Melania Trump’s production house Muse Films, the documentary is being co-produced by Amazon MGM Studios, New Element Media, and Ratpac Entertainment and it has been directed by Brett Ratner.

Talking about her upcoming film release, Melania Trump told Fox News, “History is set in motion during the 20 days of my life prior to the U.S. Presidential Inauguration.” She added, “The 20 days of my life, preceding the US presidential inauguration, constitute a rare and defining moment – one that warrants meticulous care, integrity, and uncompromising craftsmanship.”

“For the first time, global audiences are invited into theaters to witness this pivotal chapter unfold, a private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business, and philanthropy on my remarkable journey to becoming First Lady of the United States of America,” Melania was quoted as saying by Fox News.