“Will Stormy Daniels Narrate This?” The View Mercilessly Mocks Melania Trump Documentary

Amazon MGM recently unveiled the trailer for Melania Trump’s upcoming documentary film, unsurprisingly titled Melania, and the women on The View had a field day discussing it. The film’s trailer has become a hot topic of discussion among viewers, and the talk show hosts did not hold back from dissecting it.

Whoopi Goldberg was the one who came up with the topic of Melania during the December 19 episode of the ABC daytime show. But even before she could play the trailer, co-host Joy Behar was ready to fire shots at the First Lady as she joked, “Will it have a talk-over by Stormy Daniels?”

For those unaware, Stormy Daniels is an adult film star who allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006, while he was already married to Melania. Trump allegedly paid her hush money. The court later found him guilty of falsifying business records to hide his affair.

WILL AUDIENCES HEAD TO THEATERS FOR ‘MELANIA’ DOC? As the first trailer drops for the new documentary that follows the first lady, ‘The View’ co-hosts weigh in. pic.twitter.com/FxxafOzCm3 — The View (@TheView) December 18, 2025

As for the documentary itself, the film will hit theaters on January 30, 2026. Brett Ratner serves as the director of the film despite being accused of s—– assault by multiple women. As expected, The View hosts did not spare Ratner, and his association with Trump.

Behar remarked, “If he had somebody direct it who didn’t have a record in some kind of s—– assault, I would be surprised. I mean, this tracks.” The movie chronicles Melania’s life 20 days before Trump’s second inauguration in January 2025. It promises never-before-seen insight into the First Lady’s life.

If you are someone who is excited to watch the film, The View hosts Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin are in the same boat, albeit for different reasons. The three ladies pointed out that Melania has an enigmatic personality, starkly contrasting with her husband’s, which is why they might just tune into the film.

MELANIA, the film, exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026. pic.twitter.com/n2kloQ4JwW — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) December 17, 2025

Haines told her co-hosts, “Her husband is completely demystified, there’s nothing mysterious. He burps and then he Truth Socials about it. We’ve seen everything about him. I don’t know as much about her, and I’m actually curious.” Farah Griffin agreed and said, “On any given day, I don’t know what she necessarily is up to, so maybe that will demystify some questions.”

Meanwhile, Hostin is more interested in knowing where Melania works now that the Trump administration has demolished the White House’s East Wing, where the First Lady’s office was located. She said, “I’m also curious about the fact that since he destroyed the East Wing, which is where the first lady works, she doesn’t have a place to work.”

On the other hand, Goldberg and Behar have no interest whatsoever in the documentary. While Behar highlighted that she is not an avid fan of movies these days, Goldberg stated that she just does not care about what Melania does in her life.

Whether anyone watches Melania or not, the First Lady has already taken home a stack of money from the project. Amazon MGM reportedly paid her $40 million to tell her story on the big screen. The studio would now be waiting for January 30 to find out if the deal was worth it.