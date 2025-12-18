“Thought This Was Some AI Parody” — Melania Trump’s Documentary Trailer Receives Brutal Feedback

The social media reaction to Melania Trump’s new film is coming in hot. On Wednesday, December 17, a new trailer for the upcoming documentary titled Melania was dropped, and people have expressed strong opinions about it.The film will capture the First Lady’s life for 20 days leading up to the 2025 inauguration of her husband, Donald Trump.

Melania is set to be released in theaters on January 30, 2026 and it will also be available on Amazon Prime later in 2026. At the beginning of the trailer, Melania Trump is seen saying, “Here we go again,” before a montage of various scenes is shown. The montage ends with the FLOTUS saying to her husband, Donald Trump, “Hi, Mr. President. Congratulations!”

Amazon paid $40 million for this?? — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 17, 2025

“Did you watch it?” asks the POTUS, to which his wife quickly replied, “I did not. Yeah, I will see it on the news.” Sharing the trailer on her official X (formerly Twitter), Mrs. Trump wrote, “MELANIA, the film, exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30, 2026.”

Previously, during an appearance on Fox News, Melania said, “For the first time, global audiences are invited into theaters to witness this pivotal chapter unfold — a private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business, and philanthropy on my remarkable journey to becoming first lady of the United States of America.”

However, social media users have been questioning its making. “As God is my witness, I thought this was some AI parody from the Resistance libs,” wrote one user.

Melania Trump talks about her upcoming $40 million documentary on Amazon. It sounds more insufferable than I thought it was going to be. Her “responsibilities” of packing, moving, and decorating the White House? Vapid. pic.twitter.com/QGokWLyDbN — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) January 13, 2025

Another commented, “This looks like it could be the funniest film of the year, in a performance art sort of way.” A third questioned, “Why is this edited like it’s a trailer for Succession?”

Another user mockingly pointed out some apparent flaws in the release. “The trailer for the MELANIA documentary is here, and it includes: – Melania turning her head slightly, Melania counting the millions she was paid to make the movie, Melania’s body double holding Trump’s hand. A TUMS-13 rating, since the film causes nausea.”

One user was furious to see the alleged “tone-deaf” attitude coming from the Trump administration. “People literally cannot afford food. And the ‘First Lady’ is making a movie. It’s an unserious time, and our moral compass is smashed,” they wrote.

“Amazon paid a $40 million bribe for content the White House press office could’ve made (and seemingly did!),” added another.