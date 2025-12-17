Melania’s “I’ll See It on the News” Shade to Trump Is Internet’s Favourite Meme Moment

Ahead of the release of her eponymous documentary, Melania Trump just shared the trailer of the film on social media, and needless to say, it instantly started trending. The trailer gives the audience a sneak peek into the life of First Lady Melania Trump.

While the trailer focuses on Melania’s First Lady duties, the Internet just chanced upon its favorite meme-worthy moment in the trailer of the documentary, which is slated to release next month. Sharing the trailer on social media, Melania Trump wrote, “MELANIA, the film, exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026.”

MELANIA, the film, exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026. pic.twitter.com/n2kloQ4JwW — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) December 17, 2025

Coming back to the meme in the Melania documentary that caught the Internet’s attention – Melania calls Trump, congratulating him for his 2024 Presidential election win, and she says during a phone call, “Hi Mr President. Congratulations.” When an excited Trump asks her, “Did you watch it?” Melania replies, “I did not. I will see it on the news.”

The supposed Donald Trump shade on Melania’s part obviously didn’t go unnoticed by the Internet and instantly led to netizens churning out memes. “OMG, this is great – I did not. I will see it on the news,” a user wrote. Another wrote, “I can’t wait! I did not is so real.”

Many users rewrote Melania’s reaction, bundled with LOL emojis. Another one wrote, taking a leaf from Melania’s reaction, “Did you watch it?” Nope. We’ll hear about it on the news.” This is what another netizen wrote, “Trump – did you watch it. Melania – I did not. They are the meme of memes.”

There were multiple comments from users about the purpose of the documentary in the first place. “We have a Melania film before GTA VI,” an X user wrote. “A documentary about privacy… released globally… in theaters… with Fox News exclusives. The irony is doing parkour,” another one echoed. A third one asked, “Do we really need this?”

For those not aware, Melania Trump is backing her own documentary. Last month, she announced her new venture, a production house, Muse Films, that is co-producing the film. “PRESENTING: MUSE FILMS. My new production company. MELANIA, the film, exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026,” wrote Melania Trump, making the big announcement last month on the social media platform X.

My new production company. MELANIA, the film, exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026. pic.twitter.com/JgdG1vnOrC — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) November 28, 2025

According to the IMDb synopsis, Melania, the film, is “an intimate chronicle that offers a rare glimpse into the life of Melania Trump, exploring her role as First Lady and her relationship with the President.”

It has also been reported by multiple media outlets that Melania Trump will be getting $40 million from Amazon for the licensing rights of the movie. Besides her upcoming movie, an otherwise secretive Melania Trump gave a sneak peek of her life in a book titled ‘Melania.’

On the work front, Melania Trump has actively been sharing glimpses of her Christmas décor at the White House this year on social media. She has also resumed the Public Tours at the White House this month, which will highlight her elaborate Christmas decorations.

She was recently asked what she asked Santa for Christmas. “Ooh! That’s a nice one. I asked Santa for Christmas for peace on the world (sic), health, love, and kindness. Thank you,” Melania replied.

Melania began her career as a model and met Donald Trump in the 90s. The couple got married in 2005 and are parents to son Barron.