Melania Trump’s Documentary Could Revive Brett Ratner’s Career — At a Huge Cost For Secret Service

The most mysterious First Lady in modern history is about to become a movie star, and her Secret Service is thrilled it’s over! Melania Trump’s documentary is set to hit theaters on January 30, 2026. Behind the scenes, security was in meltdown.

According to a February 2025 report from Puck, director Brett Ratner was granted unlimited White House access while filming. Insiders say the arrangement left Melania’s detail “uneasy.” Ratner has denied long-standing allegations of sexual misconduct. Still, he was so controversial that most of Hollywood wouldn’t return his calls. So he wound up in the White House.

If the choice of director shocked you, the price tag will set you on fire! Melania Trump reportedly secured a $40 million Amazon deal, and the Trumps didn’t lose sleep at all. “[The family doesn’t] care. Everyone in liberal Hollywood is melting down about it,” a source laughed. Another insider told Puck that the number was outrageous: “40 million? That’s absurd. Maybe $5 million.” Yet somehow, Ratner was put up at an eight-bedroom house at Mar-a-Lago, courtesy of Melania Trump.

Brett Ratner, former director and disgraced sex offender, returning to cinema with a Melania Trump documentary that Amazon releases wide in theaters this January. Lol, and also, lmao. pic.twitter.com/W1c3KO8tgw — Alter (@AlterStreams) November 18, 2025

During her first stint as First Lady, Secret Service agents reportedly called Melania “Rapunzel” because she rarely left the White House. Stephanie Grisham, Melania’s former chief of staff, wrote in I’ll Take Your Questions Now that protecting her was every agent’s dream as the workload was almost none. Melania’s spokesperson has slammed this nickname as false, though. Now let’s come back to the documentary. For the same First Lady who avoided the spotlight, agents suddenly had to maneuver crews and a director with full access to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. What used to be the calmest assignment became a headache! Amazon MGM Studios will provide a look at the 20 days leading up to Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration. They’ve teased footage of private conversations and a three-part series on Prime Video. While it is a First Lady documentary, the preview buzz has very little to do with Melania herself, as expected. Which is why people want to know why Brett Ratner? Wasn’t a safer director a phone call away? But for the Trumps, if Ratner was the guy who could squeeze top dollar from Amazon, that was enough.

In the trailer, Melania says she made her $40 million dollar documentary because “My life is incredible.” She adds, “In one suspenseful scene, I almost leave my suite at Mar-a-Lago, but then I don’t” pic.twitter.com/5inFBRHtTw — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) October 10, 2025

Now, how does Melania Trump feel about the Secret Service? After the July 2024 Trump rally shooting, Melania told Fox News that while she trusted her immediate team, something wasn’t right “at the top level.” She added,

“It’s hard to say (…) who do you really trust?”

So do you think Melania Trump’s documentary will be a hit?

