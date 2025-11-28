Melania Trump’s Documentary Could Revive Brett Ratner’s Career — At a Huge Cost For Secret Service

The most mysterious First Lady in modern history is about to become a movie star, and her Secret Service is thrilled it’s over! Melania Trump’s documentary is set to hit theaters on January 30, 2026. Behind the scenes, security was in meltdown.
According to a February 2025 report from Puck, director Brett Ratner was granted unlimited White House access while filming. Insiders say the arrangement left Melania’s detail “uneasy.” Ratner has denied long-standing allegations of sexual misconduct. Still, he was so controversial that most of Hollywood wouldn’t return his calls. So he wound up in the White House.
If the choice of director shocked you, the price tag will set you on fire! Melania Trump reportedly secured a $40 million Amazon deal, and the Trumps didn’t lose sleep at all. “[The family doesn’t] care. Everyone in liberal Hollywood is melting down about it,” a source laughed. Another insider told Puck that the number was outrageous: “40 million? That’s absurd. Maybe $5 million.” Yet somehow, Ratner was put up at an eight-bedroom house at Mar-a-Lago, courtesy of Melania Trump.
Brett Ratner, former director and disgraced sex offender, returning to cinema with a Melania Trump documentary that Amazon releases wide in theaters this January. Lol, and also, lmao. pic.twitter.com/W1c3KO8tgw
— Alter (@AlterStreams) November 18, 2025
RELATED: Donald Trump’s ‘Absolute, Unconditional’ Turkey Pardon Comes With a Religious Twist
In the trailer, Melania says she made her $40 million dollar documentary because “My life is incredible.” She adds, “In one suspenseful scene, I almost leave my suite at Mar-a-Lago, but then I don’t” pic.twitter.com/5inFBRHtTw
— Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) October 10, 2025
Now, how does Melania Trump feel about the Secret Service? After the July 2024 Trump rally shooting, Melania told Fox News that while she trusted her immediate team, something wasn’t right “at the top level.” She added,
“It’s hard to say (…) who do you really trust?”
So do you think Melania Trump’s documentary will be a hit?
NEXT UP: Melania Trump Makes 4-Word Comment Before Turning Her Back on White House Christmas Tree