Melania Trump Makes 4-Word Comment Before Turning Her Back on White House Christmas Tree

Melania Trump welcomed the Holidays the same way she has in years past; smiling and standing tall next to a towering Christmas tree on the White House driveway. This year’s tree is a 25-foot Concolor Fir from Michigan. It was delivered the old fashioned way: by horse drawn carriage.

It’s set to become the crown jewel of the Blue Room once decked out in full holiday flair. “It’s a beautiful tree,” Melania said, dressed in a cream coat and deep red gloves. She walked around the carriage, posed for photos, and shook hands with the driver and a woman helping guide the two Clydesdales.

Heading back inside, she wished a warm, “Merry Christmas!” Back in October, Melania had teased this year’s look in a short video, where she arranged gold garlands and ornaments. That set the tone for a polished, traditional holiday style.

The First Lady 🇺🇸Melania Trump personally receives the White House Christmas Tree to celebrate the birth of Jesus America is returning to Christ 🇺🇸 Merry Christmas!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/O7ZEzUobVE — Ape𝕏 (@CubanOnlyTrump) November 24, 2025

The fir came from Korson’s Tree Farms, a family-run business out of Sidney Township, Michigan. The farm earned this year’s Grand Champion Grower title from the National Christmas Tree Association. It’s the first time since 1985 a Michigan grower has won the honor.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity. We’re proud to be able to represent real Christmas tree farmers across the United States and carrying on that tradition of providing a real Christmas tree for the White House,” the farm said in a statement.

Korson’s has been in the business since 1973. Dale Haney, the longtime superintendent of the White House grounds, made the final call on the tree back in September. This holiday season also marks seven years since Melania’s leaked audio rant from 2018. In that audio, she vented about the pressures of decorating the White House.

The 25-foot tree was delivered from Korson’s Tree Farms and will be placed in the Blue Room of the White House! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/5r53X3218H — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) November 24, 2025

“I’m working … my a– off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f— about the Christmas stuff and decorations?” she said in the recording. “But I need to do it, right?”

“OK, and then I do it and I say that I’m working on Christmas and planning for the Christmas and they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a f—— break.”

That year, she stirred up the internet by filling the White House halls with towering red cone trees. According to her, it is called the “American Treasures.” The White House later explained the red theme was inspired by the “pales, or stripes,” from the presidential seal. The internet didn’t care. Memes flew. Critics mocked. But Melania stood firm.

“I think they look fantastic. I hope everybody will come over and visit it. In real life, they look even more beautiful,” she said. “You are all welcome to visit the White House, the people’s house.”