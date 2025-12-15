What Did Melania Trump Ask Santa for Christmas? Her Reply Surprises Everyone

Melania Trump is occupied with First Lady duties and how. Ahead of Christmas, she was asked about her Santa wish this year. “What did you ask Santa for Christmas?” Melania was asked. She was all smiles as she revealed her Santa wish. “Ooh! That’s a nice one. I asked Santa for Christmas for peace on the world (sic), health, love, and kindness. Thank you,” Melania replied.

“What did you ask Santa for Christmas?” Melania Trump: “Peace on the world, health, love and kindness” pic.twitter.com/PaXz1nZh79 — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) December 15, 2025

Meanwhile, a video of Trump talking about Christmas decorations as Melania stares blankly has been doing the rounds. Trump says in the video, “Year 1, she did the trees – they were white. They were so beautiful, the reviews were great.” He went on to talk about the reviews, and added, “Baby, do me a favor…Make the trees green! Let ‘em just be green, they’re so beautiful!”

Praising Melania, Trump said, “She has gotten the greatest reviews I’ve ever seen. Nobody’s ever got reviews like this for the White House.”

“Make the trees green!” Melania stares off into space blankly looking pissed as Trump reveals he lectured her on how to do the White House Christmas decorations. pic.twitter.com/dplaHFHCZJ — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 15, 2025

This year, the Christmas decorations at the White House are themed ‘Home Is Where the Heart Is,’ which also includes 51 Christmas trees and 2,000 strands of lights. On her official website, Melania has Christmas décor pieces up for sale as merch at whopping prices.

For instance, the American Star ornament alone is priced at 90$ per piece, and it’s being called “an exclusive, limited-edition Christmas ornament; and part of the 250 Collection. The ornament features the engraved signature of Melania Trump and is proudly handcrafted in the United States.”

Melania has actively been posting photographs of the Christmas décor at the White House, which reminded the Internet of leaked 2018 audios of the First Lady talking about Christmas. “They say I’m complicit. I’m the same as him; I support him. I don’t say enough, I don’t do enough where I am. I’m working my a– off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f— about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?” Melania was allegedly heard saying in the audio.

A statement released by the Office of the First Lady earlier this year, it was revealed that the White House Public Tours will be resuming this month, and it will feature Melania’s Christmas decorations on the State Floor.

“In celebration of the holiday season, all December tours will feature the White House Christmas decorations on the State Floor. The decorations in each room will be thoughtfully designed and curated under the direction of First Lady Melania Trump. Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy the beloved annual tradition that transforms the White House into a festive reflection of the spirit, warmth, faith, and hope of the holiday season,” an excerpt from the statement released by FLOTUS read.

Meanwhile, Melania is all set for the release of her eponymous documentary, announced that she has her own production company, ‘Muse Films’, which is backing the film. Last month, Melania Trump, on her official X handle, made the big announcement about her new venture, and she wrote, “PRESENTING: MUSE FILMS. My new production company. MELANIA, the film, will be exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026.”

Melania stepped into the showbiz world back in the 90s. A Slovenian model, she began her career in New York in the Nineties. Melania and then real estate and business tycoon Donald Trump’s love story began at a fashion Week party in New York in 1998.