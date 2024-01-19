A Few Hurtful Comments Kody Brown Made About Robyn Brown...

In the unfolding saga of the Brown family, Robyn Brown remains the sole sister wife, as the last two years witnessed the separation of Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown from polygamist Kody Brown. This transformed their once plural marriage into a monogamous one. Despite the continued coexistence of the family, recent times have seen Kody take a toll on his relationship with Robyn. Additionally, after previous breakups with his other wives, Robyn has disclosed that Kody is actively attempting to create distance between them whenever possible. Here are some instances of the hurtful remarks Kody has directed towards Robyn in the past.

1. Kody Confessed That He Dislikes His Life With Robyn

Amid the complex dynamics of Kody's polygamous relationships, his marriage to his legal wife, Robyn, faces its share of turmoil. Showbiz Cheatsheet reported a concerning development where Kody, grappling with significant struggles, expressed discontent with his life alongside Robyn. He even contemplated the drastic step of running away from his monogamous marriage, willing to leave behind everything, including his family, for a fresh start. This sentiment must be especially challenging for Robyn, the only individual seemingly invested in mending their relationship amidst the complexities and strains within Kody's plural marriages.

2. Kody Claimed That Robyn Has STD

In a past season of Sister Wives, despite their almost ten years of marriage, Kody made a harsh joke about Robyn having an STD due to a cold sore on her lip. Not only was the joke devoid of humor from the start, but suggesting that his wife might have a sexually transmitted disease indicated that Kody doesn't seem to prioritize Robyn's well-being for many. While it could be argued that he was attempting to be funny, making such a comment, especially on camera, revealed a lack of sensitivity. Regardless of the intent behind the remark, it came across as harsh and thoughtless.

3. Kody Said That He Doesn't Like Robyn’s Public Image

The reality star often engages in actions and remarks that appear disrespectful to his wives. On one occasion, Kody expressed experiencing an 'ick' when contemplating marrying Robyn. According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, he said, "Initially, I had some personal reservations for whatever reason, I actually kinda shuddered. I actually had an ick factor." Robyn promptly stepped in to support Kody, even after he had just used the term 'icky' about her. Despite the evolution of Kody and Robyn's relationship over the years, the revelation that he initially lacked attraction towards her was noteworthy.

4. Kody Said He Thoroughly Vetted Robyn Before Marrying Her

In an open and candid discussion with host Sukanya Krishnan, Kody delved into various aspects of his marriage to Robyn, offering insights into their relationship before tying the knot. One particularly striking revelation was Kody's admission that he underwent a rigorous process of 'vetting Robyn' before their initial marriage. He emphasized the significance of ensuring certainty about welcoming her into the family fold. Intriguingly, Kody initially harbored a lack of trust in Robyn's ability to share the truth. Consequently, he sought validation from others' opinions as a basis for allowing her into his life.

5. Kody Compared Robyn to a Family Pet

The patriarch of Sister Wives, Kody, has faced criticism from the show's fans, especially due to his comments comparing his wife, Robyn, to a pet dog, which didn't contribute positively to his public image. In Season 18 of Sister Wives, Kody openly shared his unfiltered thoughts about each of his wives, describing Robyn as 'loyal' and 'obedient' as a spouse. While these words may not be directly insulting, it's apparent that Kody may not fully grasp the potentially diminishing impact of his expressions. Notably, Kody has made it evident that he places a higher value on himself in comparison to Robyn and their marital relationship, according to reports from Screen Rant.

6. Kody Desired to Have One of His Projects Away From Robyn

In a Sister Wives episode from season 18, Kody outlined his intentions for an upcoming barndominium project, intending to transform the barn on his and Robyn's property into something resembling a condominium, as reported by Screen Rant. His plan involved creating a space for storage, and likely for his personal use. While it's acceptable for him to have his own designated area, the concerning aspect for many was that Kody seemed to be actively seeking space away from Robyn and the family. This need for additional space outside their home suggests he desires a place to decompress away from family dynamics.

7. Kody's Relationship With Robyn Has Changed Since His Divorces

As per OK! Magazine, the patriarch of the Brown family admitted to being in a prolonged period of mourning with his fourth wife. They are grappling with the challenges of adjusting to their altered lifestyle of monogamy. He expressed the ease with which one can succumb to feelings of anger, bitterness, and a sense of questioning existence while navigating the aftermath of a divorce. According to him, their relationship has undergone a significant change, leaving Robyn emotionally affected. Despite their decision to remain married, the journey is far from smooth for the sole surviving couple in the Brown family.

8. Kody Argued With Robyn Over Small Matters

As reported by People, the patriarch of the Brown family openly acknowledges that he's engaging in self-sabotage, adversely impacting his relationship with Robyn. Frustration and anger stemming from the departure of Christine, Janelle, and Meri from their plural marriage appear to be driving Kody's behavior. Robyn alleged that Kody had been intentionally creating distance between them. Although Kody claimed he wasn't actively trying to push Robyn away, he conveyed a sense of self-imposed punishment for the breakdown of their family. Recognizing that his emotions led to 'bad behavior,' Kody acknowledged the detrimental effect on his relationship with Robyn.

