Unveiling the Tensions Between the 'Sister Wives': When Kody's Ex-Wives Expressed Deep Concerns About Robyn Brown

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gabe Ginsberg

Also Read: Here's Why 'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Faced a 'Rotten Moment' With Kody Brown

Sister Wives season 18 brought a fresh bunch of drama, highlighting the complex relationships between Kody Brown’s ex-wives and the enigmatic Robyn Brown. The unraveling narrative was not just a reality TV spectacle; it was a journey through the unfiltered expressions of Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown as they explored the complexities of sharing their lives with a polygamous partner. Their words, often indirect but harsh, may have revealed a deeper truth about their everchanging dynamic with Robyn. With the end of the current season, one can’t help but wonder how these dynamics will continue to evolve and mold the future of the Brown family.

1. Meri: Feeling 'Replaced'

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @therealmeribrown

In Sister Wives season 7, Meri, in an unfiltered manner, admitted to feeling replaced by Robyn and feeling a change in Kody’s attention and affection. As Robyn’s role in the family became more prominent, "I felt like I was replaced. I felt like I was the one who was pushed out, and she was the one who came in and took over," Meri remarked. This led to a weird sense of insecurity and emotional neglect. Meri also blamed Robyn for her marriage breaking down.

Also Read: The 6 Worst Things Kody Brown Has Said About Ex-Wife Christine Brown on 'Sister Wives'

2. Janelle: A 'Different Dynamic'

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @janellebrown117

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’: 8 Signs That Robyn Brown and Monogamy Won't Be Enough for Kody Brown

During Sister Wives season 12, Janelle pointed out the altered dynamic that emerged with Robyn’s entry into the scenario, suggesting, "When Robyn came into the family, it was a different dynamic. It was like she was the only one who had Kody's attention. It was like, 'Oh, he's always with Robyn.'" Her statement hinted at a potential jealousy, with Janelle hinting that Robyn was manipulating the situation to her advantage, which may make her look bad in the scenario, as per Screen Rant.

3. Christine: Robyn is the 'Favorite'

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @christine_brownsw

In a bold declaration during Sister Wives season 17, Christine labeled Robyn as Kody’s favorite wife. She exclaimed in a confessional, "Robyn has always been Kody's favorite." This statement reflected Christine’s growing discontent, especially considering her eventual departure from Kody within a year of making such harsh comments. Christine is the least likely to dodge a bullet when talking about Robyn, especially now that she is remarried (to David Woolley). As a matter of fact, before leaving Kody, Christine began saying more straightforward, harsh things about his newest wife.

4. Meri: The 'Last Wife on the Totem Pole'

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @therealmeribrown

In Sister Wives season 7, Meri shared her emotions about feeling like the least important wife, pointing out that Robyn was getting an immaculate amount of attention and affection from Kody. Before she separated from Kody and left the show for good, she shared, "I felt like I was the last wife on the totem pole. Like I was the least important. And that was really hurtful." The hierarchy within the plural marriage structure became an origin of deep hurt for Meri, which is something she also spoke about in subsequent episodes.

5. Janelle Brown: Lack of 'Transparency'

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @janellebrown117

Suspicions about Robyn’s manipulative tendencies surfaced early on, as highlighted by Janelle’s comment in Sister Wives season 5. Janelle shared concerns about Robyn’s lack of honesty, underscoring issues within the family. She remarked, "I don't feel like Robyn has been fully transparent." Other wives of Kody also started doubting that Robyn, the newest wife, was manipulating Kody initially. While Janelle’s statement was not a sentiment exclusive to her, something like this coming from Janelle was suspicious as she rarely 'misbehaved.'

6. Christine: Feeling 'Unwelcome'

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @christine_brownsw

In a poignant confession during Sister Wives season 15, Christine revealed she was feeling not welcomed and unappreciated. She asserted, "I felt like I was being made to feel like I didn't belong," Her metaphorical portrayal of being the ‘basement wife’ underscored the emotional toll Robyn’s presence had on Christine’s mental health. This statement came after she had a conversation regarding how she felt about her place in the family. Robyn reassured her that she did not hate Christine, but Christine still had doubts.

7. Christine: 'Manipulating' Kody's Emotions

Image Source: YouTube | TLC

As Christine approached divorce in Sister Wives season 18 and left the show later on, her statements about Roby took a more lethal turn. Christine shared her belief that the newest wife, aka Robyn, manipulates Kody’s emotions to assert control. She exclaimed, "I felt like she was using Kody's emotions against him." Christine shared that she feels "like she's just trying to control everything" and is 'playing on Kody's emotions.' Suffice it to call Christine's statement a harsh critique of Robyn’s behavior.

8. Christine: Can't 'Trust' Robyn

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @christine_brownsw

As per US Weekly, in a Sister Wives season 18 confessional clip, Christine presented the most cutting remark about Robyn: "If it bothered her [Robyn] that she didn’t have a relationship with me, she should’ve said, ‘Hey, why don’t we have a relationship? Can we be friends?" Kody's ex-wife then continued, "But I want you to know, I would’ve rejected her friendship anyway. To be completely honest... If Robyn approached me and wanted to be friends, I would’ve not been friends still. Because I couldn’t trust her."

More from Inquisitr

Why 'Sister Wives' Robyn Brown 'Ripped Off' Mic and Stormed Away While Re-Watching Her Wedding Day

Here’s Why ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Is Glad He Didn’t Expand Family With Meri Brown