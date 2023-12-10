7 Things that Prove 'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Is Rational and Kody Brown Adds the Drama

Here's Why Kody Brown May Be The Cause Of Drama While His Wife Robyn Brown's Not

Image Source: TLC

Sister Wives is a longtime reality television series featuring Kody Brown and his polygamous relationship with his four wives: Janelle, Christine, Mari, and Robyn Brown. Through the years their relationship has gone through tumultuous changes. Whether it’s navigating their relationship or their divorce things haven’t exactly been an easy path for either of them. Even though things seemed to be going well for all five of them, their relationship sadly fell apart with only Robyn remaining in a marriage with Kody. Janelle, Meri, and Christine decided to amicably part ways with their ex-husband to follow their endeavors among other reasons. Given that the aforementioned show has been loaded with drama, fans have a few thoughts about Robyn in particular concerning their marriage. Take a look at some of the reasons why fans believe she’s the logical one while Kody is the cause of all drama as per Screen Rant:

1. Robyn Felt Kody Was Putting Way Too Much Pressure On Their Relationship

Image Source: TLC

In multiple episodes of Sister Wives Kody is observed to be boasting of the relationship he holds with Robyn specifically. Although at the time he equally loved all four of his wives, shortly after things ended with three of them he claimed that she was “The” love of his life. Furthermore, he’d claim that in terms of romance, she was the only person who had made him feel that way. While being enraptured by your significant other is a blissful experience, Robyn believed in a more realistic approach. She claimed that ever since his relationship with the three other wives ended, he’s perhaps trying way too hard and is putting way too much pressure on the relationship which they still hold. She’s been rather eager to get him to give their relationship the space and time that it deserves to organically grow.

2. Robyn Doesn't Want a Marriage at the Cost of Losing their Family

Image Source: TLC

Over the last 18 seasons of the show, it's been quite clear how much Robyn deeply appreciates the gift of family. Even in the 18th season of the show amid a conversation with Meri Brown, Robyn emphasized the importance of family and the desire to grow old together. Even though her attempts to rejoin her fellow sister wives remained unsuccessful, Robyn still cares about each of them and their children very deeply. In an episode Robyn claimed while she wants to be married to Kody and continue to raise their kids, she doesn’t appreciate his reasoning for keeping them at bay. Kody claimed that his children don’t exactly trust Robyn and hence he tends to spend less time with them. This is strictly not supported by his wife Robyn who’s strictly urged him to do better with them.

3. Robyn Understands the 'Issues' Kody's Other Children Have With Her

Image Source: TLC

Throughout the many episodes and seasons of the show Kody’s children whom he shares with Janelle, Meri, and Christine [apart from his and Robyn’s], have often expressed their dislike towards Robyn. Although they each treat her with love and respect, she isn’t exactly in good graces with them. While Kody has a major problem with that fact given she is at the end of the day his wife, Robyn appears to be least bothered. She’s always been very understanding about “changing the dynamic” of the family “after its establishment.” Even though it was a tough experience for her in the past to be blamed for problems with their kids, she’s made quite a lot of progress emotionally. The reality star doesn’t mind being portrayed in a negative light if it means that her husband could nurture a healthy relationship with his kids.

4. Robyn Doesn't Want to Be Put First in Her Relationship with Kody

Image Source: TLC

Regardless of the many challenges Robyn has had to endure being one of Kody’s last wives to enter the family, she’s very resilient. Time and time again, Robyn has proved that she truly does love Kody and considers her other wives and their children her own. Whether it's navigating the internal conflict between other sister wives or altercations with Kody, she can more than certainly hold her ground. On that note, she truly doesn’t appreciate her hubby putting her first in certain aspects. During a conversation on Sister Wives: One On One, Robyn admitted that Kody was putting her relationship with him above his family. Furthermore, when she was asked about Kody’s nonchalance with not fixing things with his kids, she claimed that it wasn’t okay and neither was she comfortable with his thoughts on the matter.

5. Robyn Felt Betrayed On Learning Kody Brown's 'True Colors'

Image Source: TLC

As emphasized earlier, Robyn appears to be head-over-heels for her husband Kody Brown despite all these years of marriage. From joining the family to growing it and experiencing the separation of her three Sister Wives; it isn’t easy. Yet she continues to hold on to him and remains a faithful wife. But, during an episode of the show, Robyn revealed that she genuinely felt betrayed after she learned Kody wasn’t trying in his other marriages in the first place which ultimately led to their divorce. This came shortly after his divorce from Christine during which the reality star attempted to make sure her husband felt “heard” and understood”. In a confessional of the episode Robyn described the wave of emotions that flooded her brain at the time and how she was “disappointed” in Kody’s behavior.

6. Robyn Felt Hurt on Learning Kody's 'True Feelings' About his First Wives

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Robyn’s faced many, many bombshells in the past few years ever since she made her debut on the show. But, nothing prepared her for the time she learned that her husband never really loved Janelle, Meri, and Christine in the time they were married. During a conversation with host Sukanya Krishnan for Sister Wives: One On One, Robyn was asked about her thoughts on Kody’s aforementioned confession. The reality star profusely refused to believe there was any truth in the matter and was quickly emotional about it. She firmly believed that Kody was a loving, doting husband to his first wives back when they first met. Furthermore, she claimed that she felt like she was lied to about who he was in his heart of hearts. Nevertheless, she understands that the truth is sometimes a bitter pill to swallow and doesn’t doubt his feelings for her in the least bit.

7. Robyn Encouraged Kody To Reach Out To Janelle After Their Explosive Fight

Image Source: TLC

The 18th season of Sister Wives explored many recent events such as Christine's marriage to her new husband David Wooley followed by Meri and Janelle’s other endeavors. But, a noteworthy moment on the show was episode 3 of the aforementioned season when Janelle and Kody had their worst fight ever! The two got into a very explosive fight leaving both fans and their family concerned. Robyn particularly not only appeared disturbed emotionally but wanted to do her best to mediate the situation. During an episode of Sister Wives: One On One, Robyn recalled the sensitive matter and revealed that she was the one who pushed Kody to sort things out with Janelle after their fight instead of leaving things on a sour note. She strongly argued about him setting aside his “pride” to prioritize his 30-year marriage and 6 kids instead. While she explained how situations unravelled she was seen with tears streaming down her face, disappointed Kody didn’t heed her advice.

