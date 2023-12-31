‘Sister Wives’: 8 Signs That Robyn Brown and Monogamy Won't Be Enough for Kody Brown

Here's how Kody Brown could be hinting that wife Robyn Brown isn't 'enough'

Kody Brown of Sister Wives fame is currently in a monogamous relationship with Robyn Brown, which significantly shifts from his earlier polygamous lifestyle with ex-wives Robyn, Janelle, Meri, and Christine Brown. Over the last thirteen years, Kody's relationships with his wives have seen substantial changes, ultimately leading to a breakup with the three of them. The first signs of strain appeared with Meri, Kody's first wife. The trust and love between them dwindled, particularly after a catfishing scandal, with Kody finding it too risky to rekindle his feelings for Meri. From 2021 to 2023, Kody experienced the departure of three of his wives, leaving him in a solely monogamous relationship with Robyn. Despite now being in a monogamous relationship, there are some indications that Kody might be considering entering into another marriage, potentially returning to a polygamous lifestyle.

1. Kody isn't happy with the rejection from three wives

Kody might be inclined to seek another wife, largely due to feelings of embarrassment following the departure of three of his wives over the past three years, attributed to his actions. What began as a large, close-knit family unit in 2010 has now been reduced to a smaller family consisting of himself, Robyn, and their four children. Lately, Kody has been feeling uncomfortable with the fact that his three wives have left him to be with Robyn in a monogamous setup. So, who's to say if Kody will even be happy or content in such an arrangement? Hence, it is quite possible that Kody might find 'another lover' in his life to cope with it.

2. Kody has been a polygamist for over 30 years now on 'Sister Wives'

Kody, the head of the Brown family, was engaged in a polygamous relationship with Meri, Christine, and Janelle for more than thirty years. This lifestyle choice wasn't merely for enjoyment; it was deeply rooted in his religious convictions. For Kody, adhering to monogamy with Robyn would mean a significant deviation from his usual way of life and could impede him from achieving his aspirations. His identity has always been closely tied to being a polygamist, so it could be the case that he would give polygamy another try.

3. Robyn is 45 years old, and Kody might want to 'feel' young

Kody's inclination to seek a new and younger partner could stem from a desire to recapture a sense of youthfulness. Having married Meri in 1990 and subsequently courted Janelle in 1993 and Christine in 1994, Kody initially embraced relationships with women in their twenties and thirties, enjoying the benefits that came with it. However, as these women entered their forties, Kody introduced Robyn, who was in her early thirties. Now, at 45, Robyn's age might prompt Kody to consider pursuing another relationship to rekindle a sense of youthfulness in his life.

4. Kody has been having many arguments with Robyn lately

Kody appears to be compromising his remaining marriage, which has many fans talking about him in a negative light. In the most recent episode of Sister Wives Season 18, titled One on One, Robyn disclosed that Kody has started to undermine their marriage. Kody acknowledged the truth in Robyn's statements, accepting his desire for punishment. He confessed, "These are my demons, and it's akin to engaging in self-destructive behavior." Kody even admitted to contemplating entering another relationship as a means to disrupt the bond he shares with Robyn.

5. Kody might continue polygamy to continue the legacy of 'Sister Wives'

Kody may pursue another marriage to maintain his polyamorous TV persona. Kody and Robyn, well-known for their over-a-decade-long stint as reality TV stars, have experienced much of their recent lives under public scrutiny, reaping significant financial benefits from it. Sister Wives, a show central to the Brown family's success, also thrives on the theme of polygamy. Maintaining the show's premise and appeal might prompt Kody to contemplate entering another marriage, as the continuity of Sister Wives could be at risk if he remains exclusively in a monogamous relationship with Robyn.

6. Kody seems to be jealous of his ex-wives, especially Janelle and Christine

Kody’s monogamous life with Robyn seemingly sparks more envy than happiness. The evident lack of enthusiasm for his exclusive relationship with Robyn signaled Kody's apparent discomfort with monogamy. As time passed, Kody's evident discomfort with the friendship that blossomed between Christine and Janelle after their marriages fell apart could also be a sign of his longing for the dynamics present in his previous polygamous relationships. Instead of relishing having Robyn to himself, Kody seems more preoccupied with the newfound connection between his former wives.

7. Kody might want to fulfill Robyn's wish to be in a plural marriage

Viewers have frequently observed Robyn's emotional struggles as she copes with the disintegration of her family and Kody's separation from Meri, Janelle, and Christine. Robyn initially married Kody with the expectation of being part of a plural marriage, a dynamic that has since evolved, leaving her visibly distressed and frequently seen in tearful moments during significant scenes. She's so deeply affected that Kody has even contemplated pretending to rekindle his relationship with Meri just to fulfill Robyn's ideal of a plural marriage. These incidents raise the possibility that Kody might feel compelled to maintain a façade of being in a relationship for Robyn's sake.

8. Kody loves being the patriarch

Kody has always displayed an assertive leadership style, particularly evident during the COVID-19 pandemic. As seen in Sister Wives, he has always been 'in charge' of the family, taking the lead on various issues that plagued the family. Being in charge and the commanding figure of the family, one can argue, is Kody's most instinctive trait. He established guidelines for them, imposed restrictions, and went as far as requesting Janelle to have their older sons leave as a form of discipline. Therefore, viewers assume that he might go ahead with another marriage in the near future to continue relishing being the 'head' of the family.

