Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown Shows Off Slim Figure Amid Marriage Troubles With Husband Kody Brown

Sister Wives' star and Kody Brown's wife Robyn Brown has been keeping a low profile since the hit reality show has gone off air after season 17. TLC is yet to officially announce season 18 of the popular show. However, fans recently caught a glimpse of Robyn with Kody at a local festival and were completely surprised at her tremendous weight loss. In the viral image, captured by a fan and shared on Reddit, the reality TV personality flaunted her slim figure in a classic white t-shirt and blue three-fourth jeans. She showed off toned legs and a trim waist along with a sharp jawline, reports TVSeasonSpoilers.

Fans are speculating that Robyn's recent weight loss has been inspired by watching other Sister Wives' Christine, Meri, and Janelle's fitness journeys on social media. Kody Brown's ex-wives have been focusing on their physical health and flaunting their stunning figures recently. Fans also noticed that the TLC star looked unhappy in the picture with her husband Kody. The couple seem to be in the middle of an intense argument in the picture, Kody on the other hand recently alleged that he is a “man with no wives.” He went on to share that he was planning to spend his birthday “alone” and "wanted to go on a long drive". Thus leading the viewers to believe that the patriarch is sharing an estranged relationship with his wife, Robyn.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Frederick M. Brown

According to the US Sun, 44-year-old Robyn and 54-year-old Kody, have hit a rough patch in their marriage and have been spending time apart in the recent weeks after the other Sister Wives' stars - Meri, Janelle, and Christine - split from Kody in quick succession. Robyn was previously married to ex-David Jessop from 1999 to 2007 and later spiritually wed Kody in May 2010 before making their union legal in 2014. A close source had claimed, "Robyn's not one to go run away from a marriage, but she doesn't put up with a lot of s**t- and she's already put up with a lot of s**t."

The source continued to reveal the current dynamic between the couple, "So if her marriage is going to turn into the one she had before, she would never stick around to be verbally put down every day. That's just not who she is. She doesn't need it." The source also added that Kody has been treating Robyn "terribly" and "blaming her for the family falling apart". The source further said, "He's basically, like, 'You should have done better. You should have worked harder to keep the family together'." Kody sparked rumors of possible divorce with Robyn after he was spotted at a local gym without his wedding band, however, a close source shared, "they haven't talked about divorce, but it's not off the table."

