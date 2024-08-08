That One Humiliating Evening Which Donald Trump Has Never Gotten Over According to Netizens

Years back in 2015, Donald Trump was laughed at by his political opponents as the event presenter and comedian Seth Meyers embarked on a spree of jokes lined up for the business tycoon. The former President looked on without breaking his character or acknowledging them with a smile. In a resurfaced video on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted by @joncoopertweets captioned, "I know it’s weird, but the truth is that after all these years, Trump is STILL pissed about these humiliating jokes at his expense," netizens ask if he ever got over the humiliating night.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner program of 2011 saw the Saturday Night Live host rub off with the Republican politician as he said, "Trump said he’s running as a Republican. Which is surprising; I just assumed he was running as a joke." The opening remarks on Trump left the audience burst into laughter as Myers continued, "He’s got a great relationship with ‘the blacks.’ Unless the Blacks are a family of white people, I bet he’s mistaken." In another banter, Myers said, "Donald Trump owns the Miss USA pageant which is great for Republicans as it will streamline their search for the next Vice President."

The crowd in the hall roared with laughter while Trump didn't bat an eye surrounded by everyone laughing at the jokes hurled at him that night. @princellasmith commented, "It really is his villain origin story. All of this is because this man got made fun of in a room full of elites, and he never got over it. Donald Trump hates to be mocked. This and the fact that his father should have hugged him at least once." While another user @Noahgilberto19 wrote, "Trump has the thinnest skin out of anyone in politics."

@daryormoscow hinted, "I guess this is one of the reasons he hates Barack Obama. He looks so pissed." @eagare12 noted, "I never trust anyone who does not possess a sense of humor. Trump can’t laugh at himself." Trump looked visibly affected by the jokes made on him as he looked like the laughingstock of the hall. The businessman-turned-politician didn't mince a word that night. However, David Axelrod from CNN noted that it impacted Trump more than imagined.

"There were a series of devastating jokes. And everyone was looking at Trump. He seemed mildly irritated. And by the end, kind of walked out of the thing, didn’t hang around," Axelrod said as reported by CNN. Barack Obama also aimed at him during his speech as he quipped sarcastically, as reported by Vox, "No one is prouder to put this birth certificate matter to rest than The Donald. And that’s because he can finally get back to focusing on the issues that matter, like, did we fake the moon landing? What really happened in Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac?" And of course, the rest is history!