Teruaki Sato, the 2026 Triple Crown winner for Nippon Professional Baseball's Hanshin Tigers, agreed to a six-year, $120 million contract with the Chicago Cubs, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday.

Passan wrote on X that Sato, 27, is expected to play a corner outfield position in Chicago. The New York Post described his projected role as corner outfielder or designated hitter.

BREAKING: Two-time Central League MVP Teruaki Sato and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a six-year, $120 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Sato, 27, won the Triple Crown for the Hanshin Tigers this year and is expected to play corner outfield in Chicago. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 24, 2026

Sato hit .306 with 39 home runs for the Tigers in 2026, leading the Central League in average, homers and RBIs. MLB.com rated him among the leading hitters on an offseason market short of power bats and called him Japan's best hitter over the past two seasons.

Sato has primarily played third base in recent seasons, winning a Golden Glove at the position in 2025, but he has also spent considerable time in right field in Japan. This year, he appeared in 125 games at third and 18 in the outfield.

The left-handed hitter earned the Central League MVP award in 2025, when he hit 40 home runs. Passan's post described him as a "Two-time Central League MVP," while MLB.com said the 2025 award was his first.

Sato made five NPB All-Star teams and helped the Tigers win the Japan Series championship in 2023. At the 2026 World Baseball Classic, he represented Japan and went 3-for-10 with three doubles in five games.

Hanshin posted Sato after his six NPB seasons, allowing him to negotiate with all 30 MLB clubs.

Sato has drawn comparisons to Munetaka Murakami, another left-handed power hitter and the NPB player who most recently won the Triple Crown before him. Murakami hit 35 home runs as a Chicago White Sox rookie, made the American League All-Star team and helped the club reach the playoffs after three straight 100-loss seasons.

In its assessment, MLB.com said Sato swings more aggressively than Murakami, at times too aggressively, and makes slightly more contact, particularly in the strike zone and against breaking and offspeed pitches. Murakami takes a more selective approach and walks more often, but also swings and misses more, MLB.com said.

Murakami joined the White Sox last offseason on a $34 million, two-year deal, one of three Japanese stars to move to MLB. Kazuma Okamoto signed with the Toronto Blue Jays, while Tatsuya Imai joined the Houston Astros.

Chicago reached its agreement with Sato one day after landing left-handed starter Trevor Rogers on a five-year, $120 million deal.

The Philadelphia Phillies had been viewed as a front-runner for Sato, Sports Illustrated reported. The magazine said Philadelphia entered the winter looking for more offense from its corner outfield positions and help in the bullpen.

MLB's collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 1, with a lockout expected afterward, CBS Sports said.